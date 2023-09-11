WATCH | Yuzvendra Chahal opens County account with dazzling leg-spinner

Chahal took less than 10 overs to open his account in England's premier domestic tournament as he outdid Lyndon James with an unplayable delivery. The veteran flighted a full delivery on middle and leg, provoking the batter to stride forward in defence, but the red cherry turned away magnificently to beat the bat's outer edge and crash into the off-stump. The batter was evidently bamboozled by the sequence of play and took a moment to come to terms with what had just occurred.