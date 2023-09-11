WATCH | Yuzvendra Chahal opens County account with dazzling leg-spinner
Yuzvendra Chahal shifted focus from white ball cricket to wearing the whites for Kent with his maiden County stint|
While format specialists are a modern cricket phenomenon, hardly ever does an international player lack the required class to excel in domestic tournaments as showcased by Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner announced his arrival to County cricket with a bang, taking his first scalp with a jaffa.
When India announced a 15-man squad for the World Cup, a notable exclusion was one of the country's marquee spinners Yuzvendra Chahal whose bowling alone was not deemed enough to earn him a place in the squad. However, the 33-year-old ensured he kept working on his skills by announcing a maiden stint in the County Championship with Kent and instantly lit up the first-class tournament with a dazzling performance on his debut against Nottinghamshire.
Chahal took less than 10 overs to open his account in England's premier domestic tournament as he outdid Lyndon James with an unplayable delivery. The veteran flighted a full delivery on middle and leg, provoking the batter to stride forward in defence, but the red cherry turned away magnificently to beat the bat's outer edge and crash into the off-stump. The batter was evidently bamboozled by the sequence of play and took a moment to come to terms with what had just occurred.
Chahal went on to scalp two more wickets in quick succession to improve his figures to a remarkable 3/52 with the innings still in progress.
