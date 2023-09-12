IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma distills all his class into one gorgeous straight drive to reach 10K runs

Rohit needed just 22 runs to become the 15th player in the game's history to go past the rare milestone and got to the mark in imperious style in the seventh over. Facing Kasun Rajitha on the penultimate ball, the 36-year-old pulled out a textbook lofted straight drive off a ball in the slot to send the ball sailing over the pacer's head. The Kookaburra travelled straight as a bullet while Rohit held his pose as the ball crossed the fence, making for a shot that would be remembered for years to come.