IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma distills all his class into one gorgeous straight drive to reach 10K runs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma holds the pose for the cameras after nailing the perfect lofted straight drive

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Milestones play an important role in reminding all involved how far a player has come and the sheer scale of their achievements. Rohit Sharma crossed the rare 10K run mark on Tuesday but the feat was made even more special by the manner in which the batter achieved it -- a sumptuous straight drive.

India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill continued their dominating streak of late with another unbeaten powerplay as they raced to 80/0 in 11 overs against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. While Gill played the role of aggressor early on, the Indian skipper eventually took on the reins in typical style to run the opposition bowlers ragged, as the knock eventually culminated in the opener going past the 10,000 runs mark in ODI cricket.

Rohit needed just 22 runs to become the 15th player in the game's history to go past the rare milestone and got to the mark in imperious style in the seventh over. Facing Kasun Rajitha on the penultimate ball, the 36-year-old pulled out a textbook lofted straight drive off a ball in the slot to send the ball sailing over the pacer's head. The Kookaburra travelled straight as a bullet while Rohit held his pose as the ball crossed the fence, making for a shot that would be remembered for years to come.

The Men in Blue captain became the sixth Indian to get to 10,000 runs and the second fastest of all-time in terms of innings, only behind Virat Kohli. Rohit commemorated the achievement by going on a rampage thereon, including four boundaries off a Dasun Shanaka over, to register his 51st ODI half-century off 44 balls much to Twitterati's delight.

