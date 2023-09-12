IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma distills all his class into one gorgeous straight drive to reach 10K runs
Rohit Sharma holds the pose for the cameras after nailing the perfect lofted straight drive
Milestones play an important role in reminding all involved how far a player has come and the sheer scale of their achievements. Rohit Sharma crossed the rare 10K run mark on Tuesday but the feat was made even more special by the manner in which the batter achieved it -- a sumptuous straight drive.
India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill continued their dominating streak of late with another unbeaten powerplay as they raced to 80/0 in 11 overs against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. While Gill played the role of aggressor early on, the Indian skipper eventually took on the reins in typical style to run the opposition bowlers ragged, as the knock eventually culminated in the opener going past the 10,000 runs mark in ODI cricket.
Rohit needed just 22 runs to become the 15th player in the game's history to go past the rare milestone and got to the mark in imperious style in the seventh over. Facing Kasun Rajitha on the penultimate ball, the 36-year-old pulled out a textbook lofted straight drive off a ball in the slot to send the ball sailing over the pacer's head. The Kookaburra travelled straight as a bullet while Rohit held his pose as the ball crossed the fence, making for a shot that would be remembered for years to come.
The Men in Blue captain became the sixth Indian to get to 10,000 runs and the second fastest of all-time in terms of innings, only behind Virat Kohli. Rohit commemorated the achievement by going on a rampage thereon, including four boundaries off a Dasun Shanaka over, to register his 51st ODI half-century off 44 balls much to Twitterati's delight.
September 12, 2023
Captain Rohit Sharma completed 10k runs in ODIs.— Yogen (45) (@frontFootPuller) September 12, 2023
Brought it in style with a six!#RohitSharma𓃵 #hitman #INDvsSL #indvsl #shubmanGill #RohitSharma #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rBzv56msQL
Rohit Sharma completed 10000 odi run by six #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/shEAqzUTJs— Aman Rajawat (@rajawataman77) September 12, 2023
#RohitSharma𓃵WOWWW VINTAGE ROHIT SHARMA 🇮🇳The Indian captain crosses 10,000 runs in ODIs with the most exquisite Hitman six!@ImRo4514242621,533 https://t.co/6Rq3VTUF1Z— Arshad Saifi (@ArshadS90573671) September 12, 2023
HISTORY.— Ameer™ (@ShradhaRohit45) September 12, 2023
Rohit Sharma is the first batsman to reach 10000 runs with a SIX 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A5dJVy0M5O
Rohit Sharma bringing up 10k ODI runs with a graceful, straight six and holding the pose for the cameras 😍— Saieesh Mayya (@MayyaSaieesh) September 12, 2023
The sheer timing on that shot is just what his batting, and a majority of these 10k runs, is all about! #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2023
🏏🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma, the Hitman, smashed his way into the record books by reaching 10,000 ODI runs in just 241 matches, and he did it in style with a massive SIX! 💥👏— CricFanatic (@CricIntelGuru) September 12, 2023
Congratulations to Rohit Sharma on this incredible milestone. 🎉🏏#INDvsSL #AsiaCup #BabarAzam #GOAT𓃵
What a way to bring up the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs 🙌 six straight down the ground, in typical Rohit Sharma fashion 👏— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) September 12, 2023
One of the greatest openers in the game 👏 well done captain, you've come a long way 🇮🇳♥️#RohitSharma #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/FI1UQLk1H1
Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 runs in his ODI career with a very gorgeous straight drive six— ⧼ʀᴏʜɪᴛᴹᴵ⁻ᴵᶜᵀ🇮🇳 (@Rokum45) September 12, 2023
Keep going man 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SmhnRpcx5D
HISTORY.— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 12, 2023
Rohit Sharma is the first batsman to reach 10000 runs with a SIX 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DV15AEBZYm
