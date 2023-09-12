SA vs AUS | Twitter hails lightning quick Quinton for bizarrely improbable stumping

Marcus Stoinis was up against Maharaj on the last ball of the 24th over and the finger spinner flighted the ball to tempt the batter forward before turning the ball away to leave the Australian completely off-balance. However, Stoinis did well to keep his foot within the crease and only raised it for a fraction of a second to keep himself from falling over. Yet, almost miraculously, the short timeframe proved to be enough for de Kock to whip off the bails with the gloves, courtesy of a technique pioneered and popularized by the legendary MS Dhoni. Quinton collected the ball a fair way away from the stumps but showed incredible presence of mind to move the Kookaburra towards the poles in the process of nestling it within his gloves, thus breaking the wickets in one swift motion.