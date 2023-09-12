SA vs AUS | Twitter hails lightning quick Quinton for bizarrely improbable stumping
Quinton de Kock enjoyed a field day with the gloves on Tuesday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
Wicket-keepers are often the unsung heroes of their team, with only a few capable of appearing spectacular to the layman while donning the gloves. Quinton de Kock inarguably belongs to that elite list, as he proved on Tuesday with immaculate technique to punish Marcus Stoinis's brief mistake.
South Africa seemed to be on course for their first victory of the series in the third ODI against Australia in Potchefstroom as the visitors were whittled down to 198/7 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 339. Their impressive bowling display was headlined by the world-class spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi while Quinton de Kock contributed two stumpings with the gloves, the latter of which would be talked about for years to come in the cricketing fraternity.
Marcus Stoinis was up against Maharaj on the last ball of the 24th over and the finger spinner flighted the ball to tempt the batter forward before turning the ball away to leave the Australian completely off-balance. However, Stoinis did well to keep his foot within the crease and only raised it for a fraction of a second to keep himself from falling over. Yet, almost miraculously, the short timeframe proved to be enough for de Kock to whip off the bails with the gloves, courtesy of a technique pioneered and popularized by the legendary MS Dhoni. Quinton collected the ball a fair way away from the stumps but showed incredible presence of mind to move the Kookaburra towards the poles in the process of nestling it within his gloves, thus breaking the wickets in one swift motion.
Maharaj, who had initially appeared unbothered by the third-umpire review, was ecstatic when the big replays showed the incredible feat that his wicket-keeper had managed to pull off and Twitterati was quick to heap their praises too on the soon-to-be retiring veteran.
Superb glovework from QDK
September 12, 2023
World Class
World class stumping from my boy Qdk to get rid of Stoinis 😮💨— Muhammed Ashraf 🔰🪄🇿🇦 (@LUHSJR) September 12, 2023
Incredible
Wow, what an incredible stumping. Such a little space for it. Brilliant work QDK. #ProteaFire We are doing it!— brett Fish anderson (@BrettFishA) September 12, 2023
Stumped
What a piece of glovework by QDK. Stoinis stumped with his toe in the air for one frame as the zingbails lit up. Wow, Kesh strikes another for the spinners. Aus 178/5(24) #ProteaMen— Udo Carelse (@udocarelsesa) September 12, 2023
Incredible
QdK is an incredible WK. We're going to miss him terribly— Rickie (@SportsGuy_100) September 12, 2023
The best
QDK is the best wicketkeeper in the world right now 🔥— Mohamed Aathil (@Mohdaathil05) September 12, 2023
World class
World Class wicket-keeping by QDK 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #SAVAUS— aarmin (@Deep_D17) September 12, 2023
Brilliant
What a stumping by QDK that— Assad (@CoverDriveCric) September 12, 2023
Fantastic
Incredible stumping from QDK. Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— larry kwirirayi ✍🎬 (@kwirirayi) September 12, 2023
Best in business!!
What a stamping by the QDK, best in the business!!!— Sir MH (@SirMH_Official) September 12, 2023