SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Sean Abbott's freakish grab on the boundary leaves Marco Jansen in disbelief

Jansen had punished Nathan Ellis for a maximum and two boundaries to kick off the 47th over before clinically slicing an attempted wide yorker on the fourth ball towards deep point. The Kookaburra seemed to be sailing past the ropes to add to the all-rounder's menacing form when Abbott appeared out of the blue to pluck the ball from thin air. Running from deep cover, the 31-year-old simply threw himself at the ball and thrust out his left hand while stretching forward. The white rock somehow stuck to his palm but there was still a lot of work to be done, given Abbot was completely off-balance and about to fall backwards beyond the boundary ropes. However, he somehow leapt forward to ensure he stayed within the playing surface while still holding onto the ball to complete a spectacular catch.