SL vs IND | Twitter hails KL Rahul for emulating MS Dhoni by earning India priceless scalp with clever strategy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KL Rahul's hawk-eye vision helped him formulate a brilliant strategy to get rid of Sadeera Samarawickarama

Brilliant thinkers of the game behind the stumps are priceless assets for cricket teams and while India were privileged to have MS Dhoni for years, they might have found another great strategist. KL Rahul was seen giving advice to Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday which instantly earned the spinner a wicket.

India served up a brilliant performance with the ball against Sri Lanka in Colombo as the hosts whittled down to 79/5 at the end of 20 overs in their chase of 213. While the new ball pacers took three important scalps for the visitors, the fourth wicket pair of Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickarama looked threatening with their steady approach. The duo tackled spin with a calm mindset and just when they seemed to be taking the game away from the Men in Blue, the link-up of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav earned the Indian side an all-important scalp courtesy of some brilliant strategising.

With the partnership nearing the 50-run mark, Kuldeep was captured by the cameras having a lengthy conversation with Rahul who was donning the gloves for the game. The veteran seemed to be very animated as he explained the possibilities to the bowler before the two returned to their marks. Consequently, on the third ball of the six-ball stint, the wrist-spinner dragged a ball short and wide as opposed to the much straighter line he had employed throughout the game to Samarawickarama. The batter was thus tempted to dance down the track and slog at the ball, only to be completely outfoxed by the sharp spin which handed the wicket-keeper a simple stumping opportunity.

The left-arm spinner was pumped by his scalp and immediately pointed to his partner-in-crime after the dismissal had been affected, with Twitterati quick to draw comparisons between Rahul and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the brilliant planning. 

