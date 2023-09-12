SL vs IND | Twitter hails KL Rahul for emulating MS Dhoni by earning India priceless scalp with clever strategy

With the partnership nearing the 50-run mark, Kuldeep was captured by the cameras having a lengthy conversation with Rahul who was donning the gloves for the game. The veteran seemed to be very animated as he explained the possibilities to the bowler before the two returned to their marks. Consequently, on the third ball of the six-ball stint, the wrist-spinner dragged a ball short and wide as opposed to the much straighter line he had employed throughout the game to Samarawickarama. The batter was thus tempted to dance down the track and slog at the ball, only to be completely outfoxed by the sharp spin which handed the wicket-keeper a simple stumping opportunity.