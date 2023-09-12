SL vs IND | Twitter lauds clinical India for triumphing over Sri Lanka by 41 runs in low-scoring thriller

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma gave India a blistering start with a flurry of early boundaries. The Indian skipper raced to his third half-century on the trot, becoming the second fastest to go past 10,000 ODI runs in the process, as the Men in India's scoreboard read a formidable 65/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, once Shubman Gill departed for 19 in the 12th over, Rohit and Virat Kohli followed suit courtesy of a magical spell from Dunith Wellalage to leave India reeling at 91/3. Wicket-keeper batters KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan stabilized proceedings with a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket, lasting 89, balls before Wellalage disrupted the party again by scalping Rahul for a 44-ball 39. The pitch, turning square and gripping fervently, meant Kishan had to dig in deep for his 33 compiled at a strike rate of 54, but his dismissal kickstarted a lower-order collapse for the visitors. From 170/4, the Men in Blue succumbed to 186/9, their saving grace being a 27-run partnership for the final wicket on either side of a rain interruption to post a competitive total of 213. Axar Patel proved to be key with a clever 26 while Wellalage managed to scalp a five-wicket haul and part-time spinner Charith Asalanka ended with dreamy figures of 9-1-18-4, making it the first time India lost all 10 wickets to spin in ODI history.