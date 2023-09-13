Asia Cup 2023 | Naseem Shah ruled out due to shoulder injury, Zaman Khan named as replacement
(ACC)
Pakistan have suffered a blow ahead of their clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday as Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Zaman Khan will replace him while the team is also monitoring the medical condition of Haris Rauf fell discomfort in his right flank.
While Pakistan are set to play against Sri Lanka for a spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday, the team will miss their key pacer due to a recent development. Naseem Shah injured his right shoulder in the Super Four clash against India and is ruled out of the tournament as a result. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the development through an official release.
“Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” the official statement revealed.
Pakistan have decided on the move considering they don’t want injury to affect Naseem’s availability for the World Cup. Zaman Khan has featured in six T20Is for Pakistan taking four wickets with a bowling average of 32.5.
Also, pacer Haris Rauf felt discomfort in his right flank and didn’t bowl on the reserved day of the match against India. PCB have revealed that he is recovering well after facing the injury.
Team doctor Sohail Saleem stated that both players are going to be provided with the best possible care.
“These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup,” he explained.
