WATCH | David ‘unlucky’ Warner gets dismissed due to an unfortunate slip
David Warner scored a half-century against South Africa in 3rd ODI|
(Cricket Australia)
Batters who are quick while running between the wickets rarely get caught short of the crease while taking quick singles but they get unlucky on a few occasions. David Warner experienced the feeling of being unlucky in the fixture against Australia as a slip in the crease resulted in the run-out.
South Africa won their first game of the ongoing ODI series against Australia beating the opposition by 111 runs. Aiden Markram was the star of the show for South Africa while David Warner was the sole batter for Australia who made some impact with his performance. However, the left-hander was looking to add some more runs before being dismissed in an unfortunate manner, and that directed the spotlight on him in quick time.
Tabraiz Shamsi was bowling the 19th over of the innings and he bowled a good length delivery down the leg side to Warner. The Australian opener pushed the ball in the 30-yard circle and both the batters started running towards the other end to sneak a single. However, Warner slipped in the batting crease before starting for the run, and that resulted in him getting caught short of the crease.
Keshav Maharaj picked up the ball quickly and aimed a throw at the non-striker’s end. Warner put in a dive to save himself but the direct hit caught him short of the crease. He was dismissed 78 as a result and the Twitterati expressed their sentiment on the incident,
Some run-outs are just unlucky. 😞 A slip costs Warner his wicket.#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/SFHkpmD9Ja— FanCode (@FanCode) September 13, 2023