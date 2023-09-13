More Options

Twitter reacts as Trent Boult dismisses Dawid Malan after discussing DRS call with batter

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With DRS becoming a mainstay, players have become increasingly better at using the technology. However, in the game between England and New Zealand, Trent Boult took it one step further as he discussed whether or not to take the review with Dawid Malan before taking it and denying him his century. 

Much like most of the series, England found themselves in a hole early in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Oval. With Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow back in the dugout within three overs, the hosts needed a partnership to help them get to a competitive target. They got that and much more as Dawid Malan and skipper Ben Stokes steadied the ship. From 13/2, they put up a 199-run stand for the third wicket to put England well and truly in the driver’s seat.

However, in the 31st over, Boult, who was bowing the second over of his second spell, bowled a ball down the leg side. As Malan tried to flick it, the ball seemed to have missed his bat and ended up in the hands of Tom Latham behind the stumps. The umpire felt that there was no touch in the midst of a huge appeal and called it a wide. As the players started to come together to discuss whether a review should be taken, Boult took matters into his own hands. 

He walked upto Malan and asked, “Did you hit it? I heard a nick.” Despite Malan doing his best to not give anything away, New Zealand went upstairs. And as Ultra Edge came up on the screen, it was there for all to see - a spike. Not only did Boult get the all important wicket, he also stopped Malan four runs short of his century. 

Twitter was quick to react to what Boult had just done and praised the Kiwi for his showmanship.

