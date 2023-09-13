Twitter reacts as Trent Boult dismisses Dawid Malan after discussing DRS call with batter

However, in the 31st over, Boult, who was bowing the second over of his second spell, bowled a ball down the leg side. As Malan tried to flick it, the ball seemed to have missed his bat and ended up in the hands of Tom Latham behind the stumps. The umpire felt that there was no touch in the midst of a huge appeal and called it a wide. As the players started to come together to discuss whether a review should be taken, Boult took matters into his own hands.