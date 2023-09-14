More Options

SL vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Rizwan hilariously enacts exaggerated appeal to force third-umpire check

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammad Rizwan was in a merry mood on Thursday after top-scoring for Pakistan in a crunch encounter

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Monikered the gentleman's game, cricket has a tendency to be bound down by unnecessary formalities, as was comically highlighted by Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday. When the umpire refused to go upstairs after an attempted stumping, the wicket-keeper channelled his inner entertainer to get his own way.

Sri Lanka kicked off their run chase at the R Premadasa Stadium at a decent clip as they raced to 89/2 at the end of 15 overs while hunting down 252 in 42 overs in a rain-curtailed game. The primary reason the side was set such a tall task was a Mohamamd Rizwan masterclass as the batter struck an unbeaten 86 off just 73 deliveries, lacing his knock with six boundaries and two maximums. Even after his heroic outing with the bat, Rizwan retained his typical enthusiasm to be constantly involved in the game and his antics behind the stumps truly peaked in the 10th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Wrist-spinner Shadab Khan tossed up a leg-break to Kusal Mendis on the last ball of the over which ended up tempting the right-hander forward before beating him all hands up with some sharp turn. Noticing that Mendis was off-balance, Rizwan was quick to collect the ball and whip off the bails. However, the 31-year-old quickly concurred that his counterpart had done well enough to keep his foot grounded within the crease which he indicated with a slight frown. Nevertheless, he traced a box with his hands while looking at the square-leg umpire to ask him to confirm the judgement with the TV umpire. Yet, the umpire was not convinced with Rizwan's demeanour and simply moved towards the stumps to reposition the bails correctly.

Rizwan took the chance to bring his cheeky self to the fore as he composed himself in a moment before flaying his arms up dramatically and mimicking a passionate appeal, thus leaving the umpire no option but to signal for the third-umpire. The entire incident had Twitterati breathless as they quickly took to social media to express their amusement.

