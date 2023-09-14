SL vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Rizwan hilariously enacts exaggerated appeal to force third-umpire check

Wrist-spinner Shadab Khan tossed up a leg-break to Kusal Mendis on the last ball of the over which ended up tempting the right-hander forward before beating him all hands up with some sharp turn. Noticing that Mendis was off-balance, Rizwan was quick to collect the ball and whip off the bails. However, the 31-year-old quickly concurred that his counterpart had done well enough to keep his foot grounded within the crease which he indicated with a slight frown. Nevertheless, he traced a box with his hands while looking at the square-leg umpire to ask him to confirm the judgement with the TV umpire. Yet, the umpire was not convinced with Rizwan's demeanour and simply moved towards the stumps to reposition the bails correctly.