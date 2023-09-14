More Options

SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Dunith Wellalage adds to dreamy bucket list with priceless scalp of Babar Azam

SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Dunith Wellalage adds to dreamy bucket list with priceless scalp of Babar Azam

4245

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Dunith Wellalage was on song once again versus Pakistan in Colombo

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Most bowlers have to toil their whole careers to scalp the best in the business but Dunith Wellalage has an enviable list of victims already at the age of 20. Having dismissed two modern greats previously in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the spinner next got rid of Babar Azam with a gorgeous ball.

Sri Lanka won the battles early on in a must win game against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday as they restricted the visitors to 88/2 at the end of 20 overs in the rain-curtailed match. While Pramod Madushan got rid of the out of sorts Fakhar Zaman in just the fifth over, the big blow for the hosts came in the 16th over courtesy of Dunith Wellalage in the form of world's top ranked batter Babar Azam.

Babar was looking imperious as ever on 29 when the left-arm spinner tossed up a full delivery at the stumps on the last ball of his over. The batter strode forward to defend the ball but upon pitching in front of his bat, the Kookaburra turned square to beat the outside edge and nestle into the wicket-keeper's gloves. Kusal Mendis was quick to whip off the bails in a jiffy and immediately proceeded to appeal loudly, looking confident that he had got the job done even as the umpire sent the decision upstairs. Replays confirmed the Lions' suspicion as an off-balance Babar had to lift his back leg to keep himself from falling which was enough to spell his demise.

Wellalage was understandably ecstatic, given Babar averages nearly 60 in ODI cricket. Having also scalped Steve Smith earlier in his career and taken a five-for versus India on Tuesday including the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 20-year-old's magical feats were lauded heavily by Twitterati. 

What a delivery!

SAD

Yes please

Very special

Super form

Bye bye

Failed again

LOL

Crazy delivery

Back to pavillion

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all