SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Dunith Wellalage adds to dreamy bucket list with priceless scalp of Babar Azam
Dunith Wellalage was on song once again versus Pakistan in Colombo|
Most bowlers have to toil their whole careers to scalp the best in the business but Dunith Wellalage has an enviable list of victims already at the age of 20. Having dismissed two modern greats previously in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the spinner next got rid of Babar Azam with a gorgeous ball.
Sri Lanka won the battles early on in a must win game against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday as they restricted the visitors to 88/2 at the end of 20 overs in the rain-curtailed match. While Pramod Madushan got rid of the out of sorts Fakhar Zaman in just the fifth over, the big blow for the hosts came in the 16th over courtesy of Dunith Wellalage in the form of world's top ranked batter Babar Azam.
Babar was looking imperious as ever on 29 when the left-arm spinner tossed up a full delivery at the stumps on the last ball of his over. The batter strode forward to defend the ball but upon pitching in front of his bat, the Kookaburra turned square to beat the outside edge and nestle into the wicket-keeper's gloves. Kusal Mendis was quick to whip off the bails in a jiffy and immediately proceeded to appeal loudly, looking confident that he had got the job done even as the umpire sent the decision upstairs. Replays confirmed the Lions' suspicion as an off-balance Babar had to lift his back leg to keep himself from falling which was enough to spell his demise.
Wellalage was understandably ecstatic, given Babar averages nearly 60 in ODI cricket. Having also scalped Steve Smith earlier in his career and taken a five-for versus India on Tuesday including the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 20-year-old's magical feats were lauded heavily by Twitterati.
What a delivery!
September 14, 2023
SAD
Babar bhaijaan ke liye sed feel ho rha 😓 pic.twitter.com/gLu26YwVs5— 99notout. (@0zerokaran) September 14, 2023
Yes please
SOMEONE GIFT YOUR LUCK TO BABAR PLEASE, HE HAS ZERO.— 🌸✨️ (@kdhr_muu_utha_k) September 14, 2023
Very special
Within 48 hours, Wellalage has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. This kid is very, very special ❤️ #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsSL #babar #virat#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/YuTJVsQppZ— junaid zeb (@junaidz70037835) September 14, 2023
Super form
Wellalaage be like le pel diya tere no 1 batsman ko Babar Azam 🇱🇰— Ravi Tiwari (@thedumboguy) September 14, 2023
Wellalaage is in another form#PAKvsSL #SLvsPak #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/0JNbXO8hkG
Bye bye
Babar Azam Goes for 29 in 35 balls.#BabarAzam #SLvsPak #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Es34FNCCEI— SamCric (@SamCric17) September 14, 2023
Failed again
Babar azam Failed in one more do or die match#BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #Wellalage #kusalmendis #SLvsPak #SLvPAK #Rizwan #AppleEvent #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/nbJuUUL11C— Amit ThakuR👑 (@Amit_Bhati_007) September 14, 2023
LOL
Babar Azam in depression after Dunith Wellalage got his wicket 😅#AsianGames2023 #rain#PAKvsSL #PAKvSL #AsiaCup23#rain #colomboweather #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/VHk6RkcUjM— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 14, 2023
Crazy delivery
Wowwwwww— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 14, 2023
That ball from Dunith Wellalage to dismiss Babar Azam is one for the ages
Drift and Turn and beat him purely on flight
It was a thing of beauty
Srilanka have unearthed a new ⭐️#AsiaCup2023 #CricketTwitter
Back to pavillion
Babar in Asia Cup— Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) September 14, 2023
Against Nepal - 151 Runs , ♾️ Average
Against Other Teams - 263 Runs , 18.78 Average
Jahan do or die Match hote hai , Wahan 2 minute me Babar Pavillion ki Taraf Jate dikhte hai pic.twitter.com/RvpEvzi6Vh