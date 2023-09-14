SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Dunith Wellalage adds to dreamy bucket list with priceless scalp of Babar Azam

Babar was looking imperious as ever on 29 when the left-arm spinner tossed up a full delivery at the stumps on the last ball of his over. The batter strode forward to defend the ball but upon pitching in front of his bat, the Kookaburra turned square to beat the outside edge and nestle into the wicket-keeper's gloves. Kusal Mendis was quick to whip off the bails in a jiffy and immediately proceeded to appeal loudly, looking confident that he had got the job done even as the umpire sent the decision upstairs. Replays confirmed the Lions' suspicion as an off-balance Babar had to lift his back leg to keep himself from falling which was enough to spell his demise.