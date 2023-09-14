SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as injured Theekshana throws tantrum after being denied scalp by his skipper
Maheesh Theekshana had to contend with a solitary scalp on Thursday after being denied a review by his skipper|
Every side has a player who leaves their all on the field to further the team's cause. Maheesh Theekshana emerged as that guy for Sri Lanka on Thursday and despite hobbling in to bowl with a hamstring strain, he was blatantly denied a review by his skipper which would've led to a wicket.
Sri Lanka failed to rein in Pakistan up to expectations in Colombo after having them down and out at 130/5 in the 28th over courtesy of a brilliant 5th wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. With the game curtailed to 42 overs due to rain, the duo put on 108 runs in just 77 deliveries. However, the hosts had a golden opportunity to disrupt their opposition's momentum but a stubborn decision by skipper Dasun Shanaka denied Maheesh Theekshana a much-deserved scalp that left the spinner livid.
Theekshana was handed the ball for the 35th over as the team desperately searched for a scalp despite the 23-year-old suffering a hamstring pull in the previous over while trying to save a four near the boundary ropes. Clearly in immense pain, Theekshana did not let his injury impact his bowling and capped off a decent over with a quick delivery angling into Iftikhar. The batter failed to connect an attempted flick to the on-side and the Kookaburra thumped into his thigh, provoking a huge appeal from the bowler. The umpire remained unmoved, seeing which Theekshana turned his attention to his captain to convince him for a review but failed to get his wishes granted.
Theekshana thereon returned to the sidelines to get work done on his hamstring when the big screen pulled up the ball tracker for the delivery in discussion. Lo and behold, the ball was striking into leg stump, seeing which the off-spinner flayed his arms up high in despair before beating the ground with his fists in a fit of rage. Theekshana eventually had to be helped off the ground by two staff members, his right leg limp and devoid of movement, which caused the Twitterati to express their frustration on the spinner being denied his due despite his sheer dedication to the team.
