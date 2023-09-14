SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as injured Theekshana throws tantrum after being denied scalp by his skipper

Theekshana was handed the ball for the 35th over as the team desperately searched for a scalp despite the 23-year-old suffering a hamstring pull in the previous over while trying to save a four near the boundary ropes. Clearly in immense pain, Theekshana did not let his injury impact his bowling and capped off a decent over with a quick delivery angling into Iftikhar. The batter failed to connect an attempted flick to the on-side and the Kookaburra thumped into his thigh, provoking a huge appeal from the bowler. The umpire remained unmoved, seeing which Theekshana turned his attention to his captain to convince him for a review but failed to get his wishes granted.