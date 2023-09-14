WATCH, CPL | Shimron Hetmyer claims Azam Khan's out-of-the-park hit 'biggest six I've seen in my life'

The emergence and ever growing prevalence of franchise leagues all across the globe have led to a separate fanbase for journeymen who travel the world over and impress in tournaments small and big. While the concept was at scale first adopted by the Caribbean players, partly owing to their rifts with the mismanaged West Indies Cricket Board, a host of players from nations such as Pakistan and England have joined the endavour as well over recent years. One of the most prominent players emanatinf from Asia in T20 cricket of late has been Azam Khan and in a recent video published on Twitter, the 25-year-old showed exactly why that was the case.