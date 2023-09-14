WATCH, CPL | Shimron Hetmyer claims Azam Khan's out-of-the-park hit 'biggest six I've seen in my life'
Azam Khan has emerged in recent years as one of the most feared power hitters in the franchise circuit|
CPL T20
The home of Calypso Cricket, the Caribbean has over the years produced the game's most destructive batters possessing six-hitting as their second nature. Yet, Shimron Hetmyer was forced to tip his hat to Pakistan's Azam Khan for his ability to hit the ball miles after witnessing him in action.
The emergence and ever growing prevalence of franchise leagues all across the globe have led to a separate fanbase for journeymen who travel the world over and impress in tournaments small and big. While the concept was at scale first adopted by the Caribbean players, partly owing to their rifts with the mismanaged West Indies Cricket Board, a host of players from nations such as Pakistan and England have joined the endavour as well over recent years. One of the most prominent players emanatinf from Asia in T20 cricket of late has been Azam Khan and in a recent video published on Twitter, the 25-year-old showed exactly why that was the case.
Contracted with the Guyana Amazon Warrors in the Caribbean Premier League 2023, Khan was taking part in a range hitting session alongside teammates Shimron Hetmyer and Odean Smith. The wicket-keeper batter got hold of a ball in the slot slightly wide of off and got down on one knee to dispatch it towards cow corner. Khan held the pose as he saw the ball sail away before finally exulting in celebration once the Kookaburra travelled the distance and cleared the roof of the stadium. The camera immediately panned to Smith who had a sheepish smile on his face while Hetmyer was visibly stunned at the sheer power and timing with which Khan had belted the white rock.
The most telling moment came when Hetmyer, despite having shared the field with the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell, revealed it was the biggest six he had ever seen. Even though Khan has not had the best of CPL seasons, managing jsut 73 runs in seven outings, his hitting prowess remains unparalleled.
Azam Khan hits it OUT OF THE PARK 😱— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 13, 2023
Hetmyer says it's the biggest six he has seen in his life 🔥🔥 #CPL2023 pic.twitter.com/u7MjnpMWl9