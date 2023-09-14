WATCH | Fabian Allen shatters window at Providence Stadium with massive 98-metre six

The replays showed that the ball had travelled 98 metres to get through the glass enclosure as photos released later by the CPL depicted the extent of damage Allen had done. Not only was there a big hole in the window where the ball had struck, the sheer force of the shot had made the entire pane crack while also terminally damaging the ball. While a common occurrence in village and gully cricket, such an incident in professional cricket is largely unheard of and is bound to make the CPL highlight reels for years to come.