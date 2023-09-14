WATCH | Fabian Allen shatters window at Providence Stadium with massive 98-metre six
Having glass structures in stadiums in the Caribbean islands was never going to be a good idea, given the sheer destructive prowess their batters possess. Providence Stadium paid the price for going against the norm when Fabian Allen penetrated the glass exterior with a luscious six on Wednesday.
Jamaica Tallawahs' struggles continued in the Caribbean Premier League as they fell to a fifth consecutive loss in Guyana to slump to second-last in the table. Having set the Guyana Amzaon Warriors a modest 153 to chae, the hosts raced to the target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare, thus continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament and reclaiming their place at the top of the standings. While the visitors failed to do any damage in cricketing terms, their batter Fabian Allen made sure he left a mark in the proceedings with some literally destructive stroke making at the Providence Stadium.
Allen was up against South African seamer Dwaine Pretorius in the 18th over of the game when the Proteas served a tempting delivery outside off and in the slot to finish his spell. The all-rounder at the other end needed no second invitation as Allen swung his bat cleanly through the ball to send it sailing towards long-off. The Kookaburra cleared the boundary with ease before splattering into the glass buildings present on either side of the sight screen.
The replays showed that the ball had travelled 98 metres to get through the glass enclosure as photos released later by the CPL depicted the extent of damage Allen had done. Not only was there a big hole in the window where the ball had struck, the sheer force of the shot had made the entire pane crack while also terminally damaging the ball. While a common occurrence in village and gully cricket, such an incident in professional cricket is largely unheard of and is bound to make the CPL highlight reels for years to come.
Fabian Allen SMASHES a window with an enormous six for the @BetBarteronline Magic Moment 💥#CPL23 #GAWvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetBarter pic.twitter.com/aNDkImZH72— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 14, 2023
A FAB story … in 3 pictures @FabianAllen338 #CPL23 #GAWvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/e2S9n9kuzi— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 14, 2023