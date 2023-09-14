Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka book final-date against India with last-ball thriller over Pakistan

In response, the returning Kusal Perera started with a flurry, dispatching Pakistan's new-ball pair for four boundaries before Shadab Khan's bullet arm spelt his demise for a 7-ball 17 in an unfortunate run-out. Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka adopted a much quieter approach to his knock of 29, taking 44 balls to aggregate, before Shadab struck again only this time with the ball in hand. Nevertheless, with the score 77/2 in the 14th over, Sri Lanka never really looked in trouble and any residual concerns were alleviated once Sadeera Samarawickarama got going alongside Kusal Mendis. The latter rushed to his fifty in just 47 balls while the former contributed a vital 48 runs. By the time the 100-run partnership was ended, the Lions required 75 runs, which further whittled down to 42 at six an over when Mendis returned to the pavilion for an 87-ball 91. However, another quick blow by Iftikhar, his third in the game, followed by two on the trot for Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over, made for a final twist in the tale. In the end, Charith Asalanka held his nerves to score the two required runs on the final ball and take the team across the line with his unbeaten 49.