IND vs BAN | Twitter calls DRS 'Decision by Rahul System' following KL's astute judgement calls

KL Rahul's keen focus behind the stumps has been a huge aid for India while making DRS calls|
Despite DRS being a constant fixture for a decade now, teams continue to struggle with utilizing their appeals effectively. However, India of late have completely admonished embarrassing calls courtesy of KL Rahul showing shades of MS Dhoni with his accurate judgement from behind the stumps.
Bangladesh fought back fiercely after being reduced to 59/4 by India in their final Asia Cup encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday courtesy of a resilient stand between skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy. At the time of writing, the duo had already completed a century stand and were continously picking up momentum even as Rohit Sharma pulled out all the weapons to earn his side a dismissal. However, despite the growing frustration, the Men in Blue retained their composure for most parts, led by wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul who pervaded the proceedings as a true symbol of serenity. The veteran's demeanour was epitomised in an incident in the 25th over that earned him much praise in the cricketing fraternity.
Ravindra Jadeja was up against the opposition captain and got the second ball of his over to turn sharply into the southpaw. Shakib, stranded on his backfoot, was completely cramped for space as the ball sheepishly struck his thigh to provoke a loud appeal from the fielding side. Even though the umpire remained unmoved, Jadeja and his skipper Rohit Sharma showed clear signs of interest as they contemplated whether to use up one of their two reviews. However, Rahul calmly put forth his viewpoint to the duo and evidently talked them out of it. Replays later showed both the impact and striking point with the stumps were umpire's call, thus proving the 31-year-old's judgement right.
Since returning from injury and reclaiming the gloves on a regular basis for the Men in Blue in the ongoing Asia Cup, Rahul has made such pointed opinions a habit when it comes to DRS, much to the aid of his team. Twitterati thus took little time in comparing the player's antics to that of a certain MS Dhoni, whose reputation as a DRs expert lives on.
