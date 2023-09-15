IND vs BAN | Twitter calls DRS 'Decision by Rahul System' following KL's astute judgement calls

Ravindra Jadeja was up against the opposition captain and got the second ball of his over to turn sharply into the southpaw. Shakib, stranded on his backfoot, was completely cramped for space as the ball sheepishly struck his thigh to provoke a loud appeal from the fielding side. Even though the umpire remained unmoved, Jadeja and his skipper Rohit Sharma showed clear signs of interest as they contemplated whether to use up one of their two reviews. However, Rahul calmly put forth his viewpoint to the duo and evidently talked them out of it. Replays later showed both the impact and striking point with the stumps were umpire's call, thus proving the 31-year-old's judgement right.