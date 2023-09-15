IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Gill century going in vain as Bangladesh earn 6-run consolation win over India

In response, India endured a similarly terrible start, losing Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma to Tanzim within the first three overs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill helped the Men in Blue motor along to 40/2 by the powerplay's end, eventually putting together a 57-run stand. Rahul's sluggish 19 at a sluggish strike rate of 48.71 finally ended in the 18th over while Ishan Kishan failed to do much damage as well in his 15-ball stay. Suryakumar Yadav offered some solidarity with a scratchy 26 off 34 balls but when Shakib got the better of him, India still required 127 runs as the required run rate climbed to nearly seven and a half with 17 overs still to go. All this while, Shubman Gill kept plucking away, becoming the first batter to register 1,000 ODI runs in the ongoing calendar year en route to his fifth ODI century. However, his 121 off 133 balls was not enough to take the Men in Blue across the line and neither was Axar Patel's valiant 34-ball 42 in the death as the Tigers eked out a 6-run victory.