IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Gill century going in vain as Bangladesh earn 6-run consolation win over India
Shakib Al Hasan was once again the star-turn for Bangladesh, scoring 80 with the bat and scalping SKY with the ball|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Bangladesh capped off their Asia Cup campaign with a close-fought victory as the Men in Blue faltered in their chase of 266. Shakib Al Hasan's 80 runs proved to be key for the Tigers in the first innings before Tanzim Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman combined for five wickets to complete the job.
Batting first, Bangladesh's top three were sent back to the pavilion by the new ball duo of Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur within the first six overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell victim to Axar Patel soon after to leave the Tigers reeling at 59/4 upon the completion of 14 overs. Thereon, Shakib Al Hasan stood tall alongside the gritty Towhid Hridoy to stage a recovery with a 101-run fourth wicket stand. However, just when he'd broken the shackles and started to look threatening, the skipper played on a Shardul delivery onto his stumps to depart for a well-made 80 off 85 deliveries, featuring six boundaries and three maximums. Hridoy plugged on until the 42nd over to register his fifth ODI half-century, taking 81 balls to aggregate 54 runs. The Tigers were still a long off a competitive score at the stage as the scoreboard read 193/7 but a run-a-ball 44 from Nasum Ahmed as well as quick cameos of 29 and 14 from Mehedi Hasan and debutant Tanzim Hasan respectively ensured the side finished at 265/8.
In response, India endured a similarly terrible start, losing Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma to Tanzim within the first three overs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill helped the Men in Blue motor along to 40/2 by the powerplay's end, eventually putting together a 57-run stand. Rahul's sluggish 19 at a sluggish strike rate of 48.71 finally ended in the 18th over while Ishan Kishan failed to do much damage as well in his 15-ball stay. Suryakumar Yadav offered some solidarity with a scratchy 26 off 34 balls but when Shakib got the better of him, India still required 127 runs as the required run rate climbed to nearly seven and a half with 17 overs still to go. All this while, Shubman Gill kept plucking away, becoming the first batter to register 1,000 ODI runs in the ongoing calendar year en route to his fifth ODI century. However, his 121 off 133 balls was not enough to take the Men in Blue across the line and neither was Axar Patel's valiant 34-ball 42 in the death as the Tigers eked out a 6-run victory.
Great record
What abt bangladesh??? Ban won 3 out of lastc4 odi against india https://t.co/mQsPwktXCz— Tired soul (@Letuslive6) September 15, 2023
2nd ever
First loss for India in Asia Cup (ODIs) under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 15, 2023
This is also only the second loss for India against Bangladesh in Asia Cup history. #INDvBAN
Fighters
Fell sad Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid dropped Virat Kohli 💔— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 15, 2023
Silly batting by KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja
Only Shubman Gill and Axar Patel showed courage to fight 🙏#ShubmanGill #RohitSharma #Gill #ViratKohli #axarpatel #INDvBAN #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/KUlJ2kcwxl
True
This loss won't change the fact that India is winning the Asia Cup. #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/nzYokx4tM1— Shivani (@shivani__D) September 15, 2023
Rarely
SKY has been given 27 ODIs, from which he averages under 25. Rarely has an Indian cricketer been backed despite such meagre returns. #INDvBAN #AsianCup2023— Jamie Alter 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) September 15, 2023
It won't
This loss won't change the fact that India is winning the Asia Cup. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/qubbHLuD1d— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 15, 2023
How?
India against Bangladesh in last 3 ODI under Rohit Sharma— Aarav (@sigma__male_) September 15, 2023
LOST
LOST
LOST
Rohit Sharma is the worst captain to lead Team India #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/ofl7JmQmxk
True
India may have lost the match but Axar Patel won our hearts .— Nisha (@NishaRo45_) September 15, 2023
What a brave innings 🔥 #INDvBAN l #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/DzmJL2BvJb
Correct
This match will be remembered as Axar Patel's great effort 🙇♂️ #INDvBAN || #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cT8BCWqssv— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) September 15, 2023
Destroyed??
Bangladesh destroyed the richest cricket board🔥#INDvsBAN | #INDvBAN | #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/JELuWiD4a9— 𝓩𝓾𝓷𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓪 🇵🇰 (@ItxmeZuni) September 15, 2023