IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Gill century going in vain as Bangladesh earn 6-run consolation win over India

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shakib Al Hasan was once again the star-turn for Bangladesh, scoring 80 with the bat and scalping SKY with the ball

Bangladesh capped off their Asia Cup campaign with a close-fought victory as the Men in Blue faltered in their chase of 266. Shakib Al Hasan's 80 runs proved to be key for the Tigers in the first innings before Tanzim Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman combined for five wickets to complete the job.

Batting first, Bangladesh's top three were sent back to the pavilion by the new ball duo of Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur within the first six overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell victim to Axar Patel soon after to leave the Tigers reeling at 59/4 upon the completion of 14 overs. Thereon, Shakib Al Hasan stood tall alongside the gritty Towhid Hridoy to stage a recovery with a 101-run fourth wicket stand. However, just when he'd broken the shackles and started to look threatening, the skipper played on a Shardul delivery onto his stumps to depart for a well-made 80 off 85 deliveries, featuring six boundaries and three maximums. Hridoy plugged on until the 42nd over to register his fifth ODI half-century, taking 81 balls to aggregate 54 runs. The Tigers were still a long off a competitive score at the stage as the scoreboard read 193/7 but a run-a-ball 44 from Nasum Ahmed as well as quick cameos of 29 and 14 from Mehedi Hasan and debutant Tanzim Hasan respectively ensured the side finished at 265/8.

In response, India endured a similarly terrible start, losing Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma to Tanzim within the first three overs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill helped the Men in Blue motor along to 40/2 by the powerplay's end, eventually putting together a 57-run stand. Rahul's sluggish 19 at a sluggish strike rate of 48.71 finally ended in the 18th over while Ishan Kishan failed to do much damage as well in his 15-ball stay. Suryakumar Yadav offered some solidarity with a scratchy 26 off 34 balls but when Shakib got the better of him, India still required 127 runs as the required run rate climbed to nearly seven and a half with 17 overs still to go. All this while, Shubman Gill kept plucking away, becoming the first batter to register 1,000 ODI runs in the ongoing calendar year en route to his fifth ODI century. However, his 121 off 133 balls was not enough to take the Men in Blue across the line and neither was Axar Patel's valiant 34-ball 42 in the death as the Tigers eked out a 6-run victory.

