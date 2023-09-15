IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Tilak Varma being brutally setup by Tanzim Hasan in battle of debutants
Tilak Varma comes to terms with his failure while Tanzim Hasan Sakib wheels away in celebration|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AP
Nerves are a given when representing your country for the first time and rhythm can play a huge factor in deciding how a player turns out in such a situation. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, debuting for Bangladesh, was on song on Thursday and got rid of his counterpart Tilak Varma with a brilliant ploy.
India got off to the worst possible start in a chase of 266 against Bangladesh as they lost two quick wickets with the ball moving every which way under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium. While skipper Rohit Sharma scripted his own demise with a loose shot on the second ball of the innings, it was the following scalp involving two ODI debutants Tilak Varma and Tanzim Hasan Sakib which raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity.
With the Men in Blue already through to the final and the Tigers eliminated, the two 20-year-olds were afforded a chance to prove their credentials in the dead rubber. Tilak, filling in the big boots of Virat Kohli at number three, got the first say in the matter when he effortlessly played a ball off his hips for four on the second ball of the third over. The right arm quick responded by pitching the next delivery back of a length on off-stump to the southpaw from over the wicket. With the delivery angling away, Tilak let the ball go on its merry way to the wicket-keeper but the seeds of his dismissal had thus already been sown by his rival. Sakib had the next ball drop at exactly the same place, thereby eliciting the same response from Tilak, only this time the Kookaburra moved prodigiously off the seam to straighten and crash into the batter's stumps.
Tilak could not believe what had just occurred as he looked back and forth in unadulterated shock before trotting back to the pavilion for a score of 5. The batter had also dropped a dolly in the first innings and failed to earn a scalp with his part-time off-spin in the four overs he bowled, thereby bringing an end to a disappointing debut. Tanzim, meanwhile, had praise heaped on him from all corners of Twitter for a brilliant start to his international career.
September 15, 2023
Tilak Varma 😐— VIKRAM (@alwaysmb123) September 15, 2023
Early chances vaddu anedi induke ra @BCCI
Debutant helping debutant
Tilak Varma, making his debut, was dismissed for just 5 runs off 9 balls, marking another wicket for fellow debutant Tanzim Hasan. 👏#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ud1ZRiotIy— Farhad khan (@imFarhadkhan) September 15, 2023
Things going bad to worse
Missed Virat Kohli The King Kohli 💔— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 15, 2023
Rohit Sharma trying every bowlers 😎
Again Lord Shardul Thakur magic👍
Shreyas Iyer waiting his chance 🥺
Tilak Varma dismissed early 💔#INDvBAN #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN#RohitSharma #Hitman #LordShardul#ViratKohli #KingKohli #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/msFdiUcMg4
Manjrekar saying Tilak shouldn't have batted at 3 and Sky should have batted at 4.😂😂😂🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻— tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) September 15, 2023
I don't get this management and captain. What was the need to send Tilak at 3 when u have Kishan who is good in top order. Also don't understand the shuffling of KL's position in every match. Should have send Ishan at 4 atleast. Tilak at 4, KL at 5 and Ishan at 3 was best choice.— Aditya (@AdityaSingh751) September 15, 2023
No odi cricket experience for Tilak Verma even he selected instead Sanju samson in Asia Cup— hasmukh bhai (@HasmukhKatara5) September 15, 2023
Sanju samson better middle order wk batsman than tilak Verma, Sanju have good odi average 55, shame on bcci #AsianCup2023 #Sanjusamson #bcci#INDvBAN#TilakVerma pic.twitter.com/cWEVczlSiR
Debutant Tilak Varma is out for 5 off 9 balls. Another wicket for debutant Tanzim Hasan, Bangladesh are all over India at the moment? Upset on the cards? 🔥 #AsiaCup2023 #INDvBAN #BabarAzam #PAKvsSL #Captaincy #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/loci69WgzR— Haris Malik (@HarisMalik69926) September 15, 2023
Similarities between Suresh Raina and Tilak Varma's ODI debut.— avg NF enjoyer (@scoopshot63) September 15, 2023
- Both got out on a single digit score and bowled in their debut game.
End of thread. Keep calm and believe.
Rohit sharma rest Virat Kohli forcefully for Potm : Gone for a Duck 🦆— ANSH. (@KohliPeak) September 15, 2023
Tilak Verma Replace Virat Kohli Play at Virat postion No 3 : Gone for 5 🔥
The karma is hitting back 💪we won#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/OLpMhKxiJF