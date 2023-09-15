IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Tilak Varma being brutally setup by Tanzim Hasan in battle of debutants

With the Men in Blue already through to the final and the Tigers eliminated, the two 20-year-olds were afforded a chance to prove their credentials in the dead rubber. Tilak, filling in the big boots of Virat Kohli at number three, got the first say in the matter when he effortlessly played a ball off his hips for four on the second ball of the third over. The right arm quick responded by pitching the next delivery back of a length on off-stump to the southpaw from over the wicket. With the delivery angling away, Tilak let the ball go on its merry way to the wicket-keeper but the seeds of his dismissal had thus already been sown by his rival. Sakib had the next ball drop at exactly the same place, thereby eliciting the same response from Tilak, only this time the Kookaburra moved prodigiously off the seam to straighten and crash into the batter's stumps.