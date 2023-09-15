More Options

IND vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Tilak Varma being brutally setup by Tanzim Hasan in battle of debutants

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Tilak Varma comes to terms with his failure while Tanzim Hasan Sakib wheels away in celebration

ESPN Cricinfo/ AP

Nerves are a given when representing your country for the first time and rhythm can play a huge factor in deciding how a player turns out in such a situation. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, debuting for Bangladesh, was on song on Thursday and got rid of his counterpart Tilak Varma with a brilliant ploy.

India got off to the worst possible start in a chase of 266 against Bangladesh as they lost two quick wickets with the ball moving every which way under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium. While skipper Rohit Sharma scripted his own demise with a loose shot on the second ball of the innings, it was the following scalp involving two ODI debutants Tilak Varma and Tanzim Hasan Sakib which raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity.

With the Men in Blue already through to the final and the Tigers eliminated, the two 20-year-olds were afforded a chance to prove their credentials in the dead rubber. Tilak, filling in the big boots of Virat Kohli at number three, got the first say in the matter when he effortlessly played a ball off his hips for four on the second ball of the third over. The right arm quick responded by pitching the next delivery back of a length on off-stump to the southpaw from over the wicket. With the delivery angling away, Tilak let the ball go on its merry way to the wicket-keeper but the seeds of his dismissal had thus already been sown by his rival. Sakib had the next ball drop at exactly the same place, thereby eliciting the same response from Tilak, only this time the Kookaburra moved prodigiously off the seam to straighten and crash into the batter's stumps.

Tilak could not believe what had just occurred as he looked back and forth in unadulterated shock before trotting back to the pavilion for a score of 5. The batter had also dropped a dolly in the first innings and failed to earn a scalp with his part-time off-spin in the four overs he bowled, thereby bringing an end to a disappointing debut. Tanzim, meanwhile, had praise heaped on him from all corners of Twitter for a brilliant start to his international career.

