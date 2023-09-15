SA vs AUS | Twitter hails Nathan Ellis for achieving the pacer's dream by hitting top of off with an unplayable peach

In the ongoing ODI series between Australia and South Africa, the visitors lead by a score of 2-1. The fourth ODI clash at SuperSport Park, Centurion began with the hosts being put into bat by the Aussies. The Proteas got off to a slow start with Australia tightening the screws. However, despite scoring just 44 runs in the first ten overs, South Africa had ensured that they did not lose an early wicket. It was going to take something special for the Aussies to get the better of the South African openers and Nathan Ellis provided just that.