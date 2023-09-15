More Options

SA vs AUS | Twitter hails Nathan Ellis for achieving the pacer's dream by hitting top of off with an unplayable peach

Nathan Ellis' jaffa sent Reeza Hendricks' bails flying

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

It is simply a dream for every bowler to see the stumps flying in the air with a delivery that is unplayable. In the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa, Nathan Ellis was able to pull off the same as he outfoxed Reeza Hendricks before sending his stumps on a vacation.

In the ongoing ODI series between Australia and South Africa, the visitors lead by a score of 2-1. The fourth ODI clash at SuperSport Park, Centurion began with the hosts being put into bat by the Aussies. The Proteas got off to a slow start with Australia tightening the screws. However, despite scoring just 44 runs in the first ten overs, South Africa had ensured that they did not lose an early wicket. It was going to take something special for the Aussies to get the better of the South African openers and Nathan Ellis provided just that. 

In the 13th over, Ellis did not get off to a good start as he conceded six runs off the first four deliveries. On the fifth ball, however, he came up with a dream delivery to hand Australia a foothold in the game. The Aussie bowled a delivery into Hendricks but the ball deviated slightly after pitching, leaving the batter stranded in no man’s land. The ball went on to clean up the Proteas opener with the stumps flying off their mark. 

The Twitterati reacted to this dismissal by hailing Ellis for achieving a pacer’s dream to strike the stumps, thus breaking South Africa’s opening 64-run partnership.

