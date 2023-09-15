SA vs AUS | Twitter hails Nathan Ellis for achieving the pacer's dream by hitting top of off with an unplayable peach
Nathan Ellis' jaffa sent Reeza Hendricks' bails flying|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
It is simply a dream for every bowler to see the stumps flying in the air with a delivery that is unplayable. In the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa, Nathan Ellis was able to pull off the same as he outfoxed Reeza Hendricks before sending his stumps on a vacation.
In the ongoing ODI series between Australia and South Africa, the visitors lead by a score of 2-1. The fourth ODI clash at SuperSport Park, Centurion began with the hosts being put into bat by the Aussies. The Proteas got off to a slow start with Australia tightening the screws. However, despite scoring just 44 runs in the first ten overs, South Africa had ensured that they did not lose an early wicket. It was going to take something special for the Aussies to get the better of the South African openers and Nathan Ellis provided just that.
In the 13th over, Ellis did not get off to a good start as he conceded six runs off the first four deliveries. On the fifth ball, however, he came up with a dream delivery to hand Australia a foothold in the game. The Aussie bowled a delivery into Hendricks but the ball deviated slightly after pitching, leaving the batter stranded in no man’s land. The ball went on to clean up the Proteas opener with the stumps flying off their mark.
The Twitterati reacted to this dismissal by hailing Ellis for achieving a pacer’s dream to strike the stumps, thus breaking South Africa’s opening 64-run partnership.
Dream delivery
September 15, 2023
Fan observation
Reeza Hendricks should not play a single world cup game because not only he will waste way too many balls but also put pressure on other batters to score quickly.#ReezaHendricks #SAvAus #proteas— The Betting Ranger (@cardsbetsguru) September 15, 2023
Wonderfull
Nathan Ellis makes the breakthrough for Australia, wonderful delivery, just nipped away late to bowl Reeza Hendricks for 28 off 34 balls. Off-stump out the ground. SA 64-1 in the 13th over.— Ken Borland (@KenBorland) September 15, 2023
Timber
Timber by Ellis!!— Kopite Kiran (@ynwa_kiruu) September 15, 2023
Reeza Hendricks gone, 64-1#SAvsAUS
Absolute cracker
That is an absolute cracker from Nathan Ellis. #SAvAUS— Krishna Singh (@kpimperial_7) September 15, 2023
Stunning
What a stunning delivery that was from Nathan Ellis#SAvAUS— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) September 15, 2023
Job well done
PBKS Nathan Ellis done his job removes Rheeza out— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsCult) September 15, 2023
Brilliant
Nathan Ellis makes the breakthrough for Australia, wonderful delivery, just nipped away late to bowl Reeza Hendricks for 28 off 34 balls. Off-stump out the ground. SA 64-1 in the 13th over.— Ken Borland (@KenBorland) September 15, 2023
Superb
Nathan Ellis what a seed 😮💨— Basics, Nonyana. (@tweetsbybase) September 15, 2023
True
Yaar qdk aaj start ko waste mat karna 100 chahiye aaj...!!— M416 is ♥️ AJ 🇮🇳 (@one8tillidie) September 15, 2023