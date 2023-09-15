SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Travis Head potentially ruled out of World Cup over suspected broken hand
Travis Head initially continued with his knock after receiving treatment but had to retired hurt soon after|
With every World Cup comes the tragic tale of players missing out at the last moment after having toiled hard for years to earn a spot in the 15. The 2023 edition is no different as Travis Head potentially became the latest victim after copping a brutal blow to his hand while batting on Friday.
South Africa put on a batting performance for the ages in the final 20 overs of their innings to set Australia a mammoth target of 417 at Centurion Park in the fourth ODI. The visitors' hopes largely rested on their in-form top-order, particularly the likes of David Warner and Travis Head who can change games in a heartbeat with explosive streaks. However, while the former departed early for 12, the latter was forced off the field by an unfortunate incident in the seventh over that could have severe repercussions for the southpaw in the immediate future.
Head was up against right-arm quick Gerald Coetzee who banged one short angling down leg, prompting the batter to attempt a pull. However, the delivery skidded on and Head failed to time his shot probably, causing the Kookaburra to thump into his left glove at a fierce 135 kph. The 29-year-old immediately appeared to be in some discomfort as medics rushed onto the field to spray his fingers and provide the batter treatment. The issue did not appear serious thereon, given not only did Head choose to continue but whipped Rabada all the way for six just two balls later. The left-hander followed up the maximum with a single and only returned to strike at the start of the next over, which is where things got surprising.
Coetzee delivered another half-tracker down Head's hips but the batter backed away to make some space for himself. However, the ball had barely reached the wicket-keeper before Head rushed down the pitch holding his hand which appeared completely limp. Head did not even allow the physios to come on properly before retreating alongside them back to the pavilion, evidently in immense pain as he almost broke out into a jog. The commentators opined Head had likely fractured his hand which would mean an extended stint on the sidelines.
Head with his performances over the past few years had cemented the opener's spot for himself in the Australian ODI team and with the World Cup in India less than 20 days away was a shoo-in into the side's strongest XI. However, his position now looks under question with further updates on his situation pending medical scans.
September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023
travis head injury would be a big miss for aussies in wc— gene takovic (@l0wcalpal) September 15, 2023
Travis head getting injured could solve a few selection problems for Australia. Marsh can move to opening, Steve Smith back at 3 and Labuschagne may replace him and bat at 4.— ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) September 15, 2023
can't imagine World Cup without Travis Head 😔 just hope he is okay— Moeen Ali ✨ (@MoeenAli32) September 15, 2023
Travis Head retired hurt— Rajdeep Singh (@travisheadera) September 15, 2023
Travis Head broken hand before the World Cup? pic.twitter.com/RmmzZJKK54— Alasdair 🇳🇦🇳🇿 (@Alasdair333) September 15, 2023
Travis head i hope that one is not serious 😭— Raj_Punter (@raj_punter) September 15, 2023
Congratulations Travis Head on joining the elite list of players copping injuries before the worldcup— 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) September 15, 2023
Smith
Maxwell
Green
Starc
Cummins
Head
6 of the 15 injured with just 2 weeks away from the tournament opener !#SAvAUS #SAvsAUS #CWC23 #cwc2023 https://t.co/zlHWmXmKeE
Travis Head looks like in a real pain😩— Nischal Khatiwada 𝕏 (@nischal_49) September 15, 2023
Hope it's nothing serious