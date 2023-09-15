SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Travis Head potentially ruled out of World Cup over suspected broken hand

Head was up against right-arm quick Gerald Coetzee who banged one short angling down leg, prompting the batter to attempt a pull. However, the delivery skidded on and Head failed to time his shot probably, causing the Kookaburra to thump into his left glove at a fierce 135 kph. The 29-year-old immediately appeared to be in some discomfort as medics rushed onto the field to spray his fingers and provide the batter treatment. The issue did not appear serious thereon, given not only did Head choose to continue but whipped Rabada all the way for six just two balls later. The left-hander followed up the maximum with a single and only returned to strike at the start of the next over, which is where things got surprising.