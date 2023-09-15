More Options

SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Travis Head potentially ruled out of World Cup over suspected broken hand

Travis Head initially continued with his knock after receiving treatment but had to retired hurt soon after

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

With every World Cup comes the tragic tale of players missing out at the last moment after having toiled hard for years to earn a spot in the 15. The 2023 edition is no different as Travis Head potentially became the latest victim after copping a brutal blow to his hand while batting on Friday.

South Africa put on a batting performance for the ages in the final 20 overs of their innings to set Australia a mammoth target of 417 at Centurion Park in the fourth ODI. The visitors' hopes largely rested on their in-form top-order, particularly the likes of David Warner and Travis Head who can change games in a heartbeat with explosive streaks. However, while the former departed early for 12, the latter was forced off the field by an unfortunate incident in the seventh over that could have severe repercussions for the southpaw in the immediate future.

Head was up against right-arm quick Gerald Coetzee who banged one short angling down leg, prompting the batter to attempt a pull. However, the delivery skidded on and Head failed to time his shot probably, causing the Kookaburra to thump into his left glove at a fierce 135 kph. The 29-year-old immediately appeared to be in some discomfort as medics rushed onto the field to spray his fingers and provide the batter treatment. The issue did not appear serious thereon, given not only did Head choose to continue but whipped Rabada all the way for six just two balls later. The left-hander followed up the maximum with a single and only returned to strike at the start of the next over, which is where things got surprising.

Coetzee delivered another half-tracker down Head's hips but the batter backed away to make some space for himself. However, the ball had barely reached the wicket-keeper before Head rushed down the pitch holding his hand which appeared completely limp. Head did not even allow the physios to come on properly before retreating alongside them back to the pavilion, evidently in immense pain as he almost broke out into a jog. The commentators opined Head had likely fractured his hand which would mean an extended stint on the sidelines.

Head with his performances over the past few years had cemented the opener's spot for himself in the Australian ODI team and with the World Cup in India less than 20 days away was a shoo-in into the side's strongest XI. However, his position now looks under question with further updates on his situation pending medical scans.

