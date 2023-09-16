WATCH | Jason Holder showcases 'Hulk' celebration after dismissing Keemo Paul

WATCH:

While there are a host of new celebrations by Holder, there is one that has certainly caught the eye. During the match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, Holder brought out a celebration that came into the limelight. Riding on half centuries by Saim Ayub (58) and Shai Hope (50), the Warriors piled on 147 in 17 overs and were looking to finish with a flourish.

With three overs left, Holder was back into the attack to help contain the Warriors. However, Paul took his compatriot to the cleaners scoring 14 runs. Just when it looked like the Warriors were about to run away with the game, Carlos Brathwaite took three wickets in the penultimate over to set up a grand stand finish.

The last over pit Holder against Paul again. The batter escaped with a single on the first delivery before Holder dismissed Dwaine Pretorius on the very next ball. Junior Sinclair got out of the line of fire with a single before Paul smashed Holder for a huge six back over the bowler’s head. Holder had the last laugh though, as he bowled a perfect yorker on leg stump to send Paul packing.

The celebration after the wicket was indicative of the relief and frustration but made for a great viewing for the fans of cricket.