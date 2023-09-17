SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Markram and Coetzee pull off best Pakistan impression with comical catch drop
Gerald Coetzee committed a silly drop on Sunday courtesy of some miscommunication with Aiden Markram|
Pakistan are in a league of their own when it comes to providing top-notch cricketing bloopers but other teams seem to be catching up if Sunday's evidence is anything to go by. Gerald Coetzee let go off a sitter due to miscommunication after both he and Aiden Markram refused to commit to a catch.
Australia's chase of 316 in the series-deciding ODI at Wanderers suffered a major jolt early on when Marco Jansen served up a double-wicket maiden and were on the brink of sinking even further, were it not for an embarrassing mishap on the field. The tall left-arm quick, bowling the 10th over of the innings with the score 59/2, had managed to get Mitchell Marsh to sky one high in the air but his fielders failed to do their part to produce a blooper for the ages.
Marsh's top edge flew towards square leg, where Gerald Coetzee was stationed, but the pacer needed to run a few paces to his left to get under the ball. At the same time, Aiden Markram decided to chase the ball from short midwicket in hopes of grabbing on but realized quite early in his attempt that he was much farther from the ball from his teammate. He thus stopped in his tracks and kneeled down to keenly watch Coetzee do his thing but the 22-year-old at the last moment took his eyes off the ball and stared blankly at Markram, evidently under the impression that the batter was the one going for the catch. The Kookaburra consequently dropped in between the two stranded fielders and hardly a foot away from Coetzee, much to Jansen's dismay.
Twitterati, unsurprisingly, was quick to draw comparisons of the effort with the iconic drop committed by Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik in an ODI against West Indies over a decade ago.
