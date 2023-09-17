SA vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Markram and Coetzee pull off best Pakistan impression with comical catch drop

Marsh's top edge flew towards square leg, where Gerald Coetzee was stationed, but the pacer needed to run a few paces to his left to get under the ball. At the same time, Aiden Markram decided to chase the ball from short midwicket in hopes of grabbing on but realized quite early in his attempt that he was much farther from the ball from his teammate. He thus stopped in his tracks and kneeled down to keenly watch Coetzee do his thing but the 22-year-old at the last moment took his eyes off the ball and stared blankly at Markram, evidently under the impression that the batter was the one going for the catch. The Kookaburra consequently dropped in between the two stranded fielders and hardly a foot away from Coetzee, much to Jansen's dismay.