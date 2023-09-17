SL vs IND | Twitter in disbelief as Siraj uproots four batsmen in one over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 13/6

The pacer's destructive streak began on the first ball of his second over when Pathum Nissanka pushed an outswinger to point for Ravindra Jadeja to take a stunning diving catch. He followed it up with an outswinger to the incoming Sadeera Samarawickrama before getting the next delivery to jag back in off the seam and strike him down leg before wicket. Next up was Charith Asalanka who had to contend with a golden duck as he sheepishly chipped a ball to Ishan Kishan placed at catching cover. Dhananjaya de Silva, tasked with facing the hattrick ball, did well to flick the ball through mid-on for a boundary even as Siraj himself gave the ball chase till the ropes to elicit much laughter from Virat Kohli in the slips. However, he did not last much longer as Dhananjaya de Silva became Siraj's fourth scalp of the over by choosing to drive an away swinging jaffa, managing a fine tickle as the ball flew into the wicket-keeper's gloves.