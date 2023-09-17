More Options

SL vs IND | Twitter in disbelief as Siraj uproots four batsmen in one over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 13/6

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammed Siraj was flying in the Asia Cup final on Sunday

The new ball is known to be a potent weapon in ODIs but few have yielded it the way Mohammed Siraj did on Sunday to bring upon Sri Lanka a historic collapse. The hosts were whittled down to 13/6 in the final within the first six overs courtesy of a relentless five-wicket haul from the Indian pacer.

Sri Lanka suffered a batting anomaly for the ages at the R Premadasa Stadium to effectively end all hopes of claiming a seventh Asia Cup title within the first hour of play. The Lions suffered their first blow in the opening over itself courtesy of a Jasprit Bumrah peach but the stage thereon belonged to his compatriot Mohammed Siraj with a dreamy opening spell holding the new ball.

The pacer's destructive streak began on the first ball of his second over when Pathum Nissanka pushed an outswinger to point for Ravindra Jadeja to take a stunning diving catch. He followed it up with an outswinger to the incoming Sadeera Samarawickrama before getting the next delivery to jag back in off the seam and strike him down leg before wicket. Next up was Charith Asalanka who had to contend with a golden duck as he sheepishly chipped a ball to Ishan Kishan placed at catching cover. Dhananjaya de Silva, tasked with facing the hattrick ball, did well to flick the ball through mid-on for a boundary even as Siraj himself gave the ball chase till the ropes to elicit much laughter from Virat Kohli in the slips. However, he did not last much longer as Dhananjaya de Silva became Siraj's fourth scalp of the over by choosing to drive an away swinging jaffa, managing a fine tickle as the ball flew into the wicket-keeper's gloves.

Siraj completed his five-wicket haul his very next over by arguably the best delivery of the lot on the fourth ball as he pitched one back of a length onto the stumps before getting it to straighten just enough to beat Dasun Shanaka's outside edge and send the off-stump flying. Twitterati was chaotic after the exceptional performance by Siraj and immediately took to social media to heap praise on the Indian speedster. 

