SL vs IND | Twitter lauds India for record 8th Asia Cup after Sri Lanka bowl out for embarrasing 50
Mohammed Siraj was ecstatic after a career-defining performance|
Sri Lankan cricket stooped to a new low in the Asia Cup final at R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday after India chased down their paltry target of 51 in with 10 wickets to spare. Mohammed Siraj played the role of chief destructor with a six-wicket haul to fold out the opposition in just 15.2 overs.
After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka were forced to wait 40 minutes before taking the field due to a brief shower. However, their fans were left hoping the teams stayed in the dugout given what was to follow. Jasprit Bumrah kickstarted the chaos with the wicket of Kusal Perera in the first over of the innings before Mohammed Siraj took over the reins. The right-arm quick became just the fourth bowler in ODI history to scalp four batsmen in one over as he ensured Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananja de Silva beat a hasty retreat in the fourth over of the game. He then equalled the record for the quickest five-for in ODIs by cleaning up opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka with his 16th ball of the game. Siraj added a sixth to his tally with the wicket of Kusal Mendis, who top-scored for the Lions with 17. Thereon, Hardik Pandya finished the job with three quick scalps to restrict Sri Lanka to 50, their second-lowest score ever.
In response, the Men in Blue raced their way to the target in just 6.1 overs without sustaining any damage. Skipper Rohit Sharma took a backseat to allow Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill and the duo rewarded him with a flurry of boundaries, stroking nine fours in total to finish unbeaten on 23 and 27 respectively.
