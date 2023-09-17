SL vs IND | Twitter lauds India for record 8th Asia Cup after Sri Lanka bowl out for embarrasing 50

After choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka were forced to wait 40 minutes before taking the field due to a brief shower. However, their fans were left hoping the teams stayed in the dugout given what was to follow. Jasprit Bumrah kickstarted the chaos with the wicket of Kusal Perera in the first over of the innings before Mohammed Siraj took over the reins. The right-arm quick became just the fourth bowler in ODI history to scalp four batsmen in one over as he ensured Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananja de Silva beat a hasty retreat in the fourth over of the game. He then equalled the record for the quickest five-for in ODIs by cleaning up opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka with his 16th ball of the game. Siraj added a sixth to his tally with the wicket of Kusal Mendis, who top-scored for the Lions with 17. Thereon, Hardik Pandya finished the job with three quick scalps to restrict Sri Lanka to 50, their second-lowest score ever.