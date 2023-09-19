Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara handed one-match ban in County Championship

Sussex dropped to fifth in the County Championship Division Two following the ruling and are now 30 points off the top two spots, effectively ending their hopes of promotion. Heading into the fixture against Leicestershire played at Hove from September 10-13, the side had already been reprimanded twice earlier in the season before three separate incidents shone the spotlight on them in the latest encounter.

The first came when spinner Jack Carson attempted to trip an opposition batter while he was running between the wickets for which he later issued an apology. Later, Tom Haines was punished for excessive appealing in the dramatic encounter where his side emerged victorious by 15-runs after bowling out the opposition for 483 in the fourth innings. Consequently, the duo has been ruled out of the squad to face Derbyshire on September 19 away from home.

"We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire. Following the umpires and match referee's decision to charge both players with on-field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace was quoted saying.

"Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points," he added.

Meanwhile, an investigation is still underway for the third incident involving the side's highest-wicket taker in the season Ari Karvelas with the pacer alleged to have made a discriminatory remark after one of his scalps.

"We have also decided it is not appropriate for Ari Karvelas to be made available for selection until the investigation that is in place has been concluded. This provides other players in our squad with a great opportunity to show they can perform at this level, and more importantly contribute towards the team challenging to win matches in the County Championship," Farbace explained.

"It is a great shame that these incidents have tarnished what was a fantastic game against Leicestershire, and all the hard work that has gone into the season. I am disappointed for our fantastic members and supporters and can assure them we will be working hard to make sure we are not in this position again."