WATCH | Fabian Allen's Penguin Walk celebration steals the show in CPL 2023 thriller
Fabian Allen indulges in some with his teammates after a crucial breakthrough in the CPL Eliminator|
CPL T20
In the highly anticipated 2023 Caribbean Premier League season, Fabian Allen produced a sensational delivery to dismiss Sikander Raza. But it wasn't just the wicket that left the CPL fans buzzing with excitement; Allen's jubilant penguin walk celebration truly stole the show in a heated affair.
It was the Jamaica Tallawahs who emerged victorious in the toss at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, electing to take to the field first. During their innings, the St Lucia Kings had a rather fluctuating performance. In the initial Powerplay phase, they struggled to up the scoring and managed to accumulate a mere 30 runs at the cost of two wickets. Despite encountering some challenges, the St Lucia Kings persevered and eventually reached the significant 100-run mark in 16.3 overs.
The standout performance of the evening came from none other than Fabian Allen of the Tallawahs. Allen, who finished with figures of 4/25, put his side in a position to make it further in the tournament but that was not his most memorable moment. Sikandar Raza had upped the scoring rate with an 11-ball 19 but he could not see his side through as in the 16th over, the Windies star produced a sensational delivery to dismiss his Zimabwean counterpart. He delivered a full-length ball on the off stump with the ball angling into the right hander. However, when it landed, the ball gripped the surface and sharply turned away. This abrupt movement deceived Raza and the ball went past the outside edge to crash into the off stump.
The Windies all-rounder's celebration that followed was rather unconventional, but it was undoubtedly the wicket the Tallawahs had been eagerly pursuing. His celebratory actions added to the festive atmosphere, as he performed a quick walk resembling a penguin. Undoubtedly, It became his signature and favored celebration for the innings.
Fabian Allen is on fire... and so are his feet! How do you describe this celebration?— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 20, 2023
