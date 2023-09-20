WATCH | Fabian Allen's Penguin Walk celebration steals the show in CPL 2023 thriller

The standout performance of the evening came from none other than Fabian Allen of the Tallawahs. Allen, who finished with figures of 4/25, put his side in a position to make it further in the tournament but that was not his most memorable moment. Sikandar Raza had upped the scoring rate with an 11-ball 19 but he could not see his side through as in the 16th over, the Windies star produced a sensational delivery to dismiss his Zimabwean counterpart. He delivered a full-length ball on the off stump with the ball angling into the right hander. However, when it landed, the ball gripped the surface and sharply turned away. This abrupt movement deceived Raza and the ball went past the outside edge to crash into the off stump.