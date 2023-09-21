Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala omitted from South Africa's World Cup squad with injuries

Anrich Nortje had complained of back spasms in the second ODI against Australia after bowling five overs and consequently did not feature in any of the remaining three ODIs. The right-arm quick is understood to have a stress back fracture, thus missing a second consecutive World Cup with injury after having been ruled out of the 2019 edition with a thumb fracture.

Sisanda Magala had been on the sidelines for the T20I series against Australia with discomfort in his knee and the issue flared up again during the third ODI against the Men from Down Under, where the 32-year-old bowled just five overs.

"It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," South Africa's head coach Rob Walter confirmed the duo's ommission.

The two spots vacated by Nortje and Magala's absence have been afforded to Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams after they impressed in their recent showings against Australia. While Phehlukwayo scalped two wickets in two ODIs and scored a rapid-fire 38 in the series decider, Williams took four wickets in three T20Is including a three-wicket haul in the opening game. Notably, Williams has played just one ODI in his career, against Ireland in 2021, while Phehlukwyao has substantial experience with 76 caps.

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we're excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year's World Cup," Walter added.

The Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi following warm-up games against Afghanistan and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

South Africa's revised World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams