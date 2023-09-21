BAN vs NZ | Twitter blown away as Nasum Ahmed's boldness pays dividends despite being questioned by teammates
Nasum Ahmed enjoyed a field day out in Mirpur on Thursday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Bowlers are often greedy in using reviews which makes the captain’s job difficult, but Nasum Ahmed flipped the script around on Thursday. His unwavering appeal, even while his teammates hesitated, led to the crucial dismissal of Rachin Ravindra to have Twitter abuzz with astonishment.
Bangladesh were well and truly on the front-foot in the first ODI against New Zealand at Mirput, having whittled them down to 123/4 when Rachin Ravindra came in to bat. The situation was opportune for the hosts to trigger a batting collapse for the Black Caps and it was Nasum Ahmed who raised his hand for the task.
On the fourth ball of the 31st over, Nasum flighted a looping delivery to his counterpart. The ball, pitched full, landed in the vicinity of the off-stump and exhibited significant inward turn. Ravindra attempted a sweep shot but failed to make contact, resulting in the ball striking his pads.
The Bangladeshi fielders erupted in a confident appeal but when the on-field umpire remained unmoved, they seemed to lose interest. However, what made the difference was Nasum Ahmed's unwavering confidence in the appeal. Amidst a silent fielding unit, he managed to convince skipper Litton Das to take the review.
Thereon, the Ball Tracking technology confirmed what Nasum had believed all along – that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps, thus displaying three reds and confirming the LBW dismissal. It was an exceptional display of conviction and skill by Nasum Ahmed, backed by his keen judgment and persuasive appeal to earn social media’s praises.
