More Options

BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe as Nurul Hasan flies to his right to grab one out of thin air

BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe as Nurul Hasan flies to his right to grab one out of thin air

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mustafizur Rahman struck twice early on courtesy of some brilliant glovework by Nurul Hasan

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Mustafizur Rahman claimed the first wicket for Bangladesh by dismissing opener Finn Allen with a great delivery, but it was the wicket-keeper’s effort that truly left everyone stunned. Nurul Hasan's spectacular catch behind the stumps left the entire cricket community on Twitter abuzz.

The New Zealand innings got off to a slow start in Mirpur on Thursday as opening batsmen Finn Allen and Will Young struggled against Bangladesh's formidable pace attack, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The Kiwi batsmen found it difficult to pierce the 30-yard circle and failed to secure any boundaries before rain interrupted play in the fifth over.

Once play resumed with 47 overs apiece for the two sides, Mustafizur almost immediately claimed the first wicket for Bangladesh. The right-arm quick angled a length delivery down Finn Allen's leg who was squared up by the effort and ended up getting a thick edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely in no man’s land when Nurul Hasan spectacularly dove to his right at full stretch to complete a stunning catch.

The splendid grab extinguished all hopes for the New Zealand opener while Twitterati heaped praise on the 29-year-old.

Like a bird in the air!

Great grab!

Great catch towards right!

It was important wkt!

Hahaha!

Yes! Sadly looks likr that!

It's just a phase!

Good start!

Hahaha! LOL :D

Rolf!!!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all