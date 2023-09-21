BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe as Nurul Hasan flies to his right to grab one out of thin air

Once play resumed with 47 overs apiece for the two sides, Mustafizur almost immediately claimed the first wicket for Bangladesh. The right-arm quick angled a length delivery down Finn Allen's leg who was squared up by the effort and ended up getting a thick edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely in no man’s land when Nurul Hasan spectacularly dove to his right at full stretch to complete a stunning catch.