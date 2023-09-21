BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe as Nurul Hasan flies to his right to grab one out of thin air
Mustafizur Rahman struck twice early on courtesy of some brilliant glovework by Nurul Hasan|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
Mustafizur Rahman claimed the first wicket for Bangladesh by dismissing opener Finn Allen with a great delivery, but it was the wicket-keeper’s effort that truly left everyone stunned. Nurul Hasan's spectacular catch behind the stumps left the entire cricket community on Twitter abuzz.
The New Zealand innings got off to a slow start in Mirpur on Thursday as opening batsmen Finn Allen and Will Young struggled against Bangladesh's formidable pace attack, led by Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The Kiwi batsmen found it difficult to pierce the 30-yard circle and failed to secure any boundaries before rain interrupted play in the fifth over.
Once play resumed with 47 overs apiece for the two sides, Mustafizur almost immediately claimed the first wicket for Bangladesh. The right-arm quick angled a length delivery down Finn Allen's leg who was squared up by the effort and ended up getting a thick edge. However, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely in no man’s land when Nurul Hasan spectacularly dove to his right at full stretch to complete a stunning catch.
The splendid grab extinguished all hopes for the New Zealand opener while Twitterati heaped praise on the 29-year-old.
Like a bird in the air!
September 21, 2023
Great grab!
When you know it's a Finn Allen wicket.#BANvsNZ #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/07d7PUkyJz— PakCricNews 🇵🇰🇭🇲 (@OZPAKCRIC) September 21, 2023
Great catch towards right!
Mustafizur picks up Finn Allen. First wkt departs. Brilliant catch taken by Sohan. 🔥 #BANvNZ— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 21, 2023
It was important wkt!
#BANvsNZ— Rahul 🏏 🇦🇺 (@rahul_vnr32) September 21, 2023
Finn allen is one of the most overrated player in the world.
Hahaha!
I was wondering why Finn Allen looks different today, he's wearing half sleeves #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/buzk1Y6M08— #BackTheBLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 (@KW_Fans436) September 21, 2023
Yes! Sadly looks likr that!
Finn Allen, Cameron Green, SuryaKumar, Harry Brook— bhishm (@Bhishmsharma12) September 21, 2023
All are T20 smash hitters
Unable to find their feet in #ODI's.
Strange but True.@cricketcomau ,@ECB_cricket ,@BCCI #WC2023
It's just a phase!
Finn Allen failing to score yet again #BANvNZ— Cricket Nuffies (@cricketnuffies) September 21, 2023
Good start!
Mustafizur gets Finn Allen’s wicket.— Sohaib Zafar (@_SohaibZafar) September 21, 2023
NZ: 16/1(8overs)#BANvNZ
Hahaha! LOL :D
Nice Finn Allen century loading— ANKITA SHETTY (@Influencer0143) September 21, 2023
Rolf!!!
Someone should tell the commentators that Finn Allen first name is Finn!!!!! not Allen good prep from them— connor (@connorTrader08) September 21, 2023