BAN VS NZ | Twitter reacts as Bangladesh bowlers shine before rain plays spoilsport
The groundsmen had a long day at the office in Mirpur on Thursday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh at Mirpur on Thursday had to be called off after just 33.4 overs of play due to inclement weather. The hosts had assumed a strong position after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, restricting the visitors to 133/5 in the 42-over game.
New Zealand, resting several key players keeping in mind the upcoming marquee event, kicked off their innings slowly on a tricky pitch. Openers Finn Allen and Will Young faced a formidable challenge from the new-ball duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, failing to score any boundaries before rain interrupted proceedings in the fifth over.
When play resumed after a lengthy break, the Tigers firmly seized the initiative with two quick wickets to have the Black Caps reeling at 16/2. Henry Nicholls and Will Yoing stabilized proceedings with a 97-run stand, the latter top-scoring with a gritty 91-ball 58, before three scalps fell in the space of 10 runs to have New Zealand in a precarious position at 123/5.
However, the rains continued to interrupt play, with the second bout proving to be unrelenting. Puddles of water formed in the outfield, leading the officials to call the game off, much to Twitterati’s dismay.
