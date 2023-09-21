BAN VS NZ | Twitter reacts as Bangladesh bowlers shine before rain plays spoilsport

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The groundsmen had a long day at the office in Mirpur on Thursday | ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh at Mirpur on Thursday had to be called off after just 33.4 overs of play due to inclement weather. The hosts had assumed a strong position after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, restricting the visitors to 133/5 in the 42-over game.