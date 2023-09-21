WATCH | Goldsworthy saved by instant karma as umpire calls no-ball after broken bat clean bowls him
Getting lucky in cricket is very common for batsmen, be it a dropped catch or a misfield. However, Lewis Goldsworthy bizarrely encountered misfortune and great luck at the same time as a chunk of his bat hit the stumps, only for the umpire to turn the tables by calling the delivery a no-ball.
The County Championship match between Somerset and Kent at County Ground in Taunton was disrupted by rain at large. Thus, the match still had Somerset batting in their first innings when play began on the third day.
Lewis Goldsworthy was at the crease in the 63rd over when he got very lucky in being saved from an unfortunate dismissal. Pacer Jaskaran Singh spearheaded an unplayable delivery at yorker length to the batter who was unbeaten on 79 of 142 balls. The ball broke Goldsworthy’s bat, causing a large wooden chunk to go flying and hit the stumps. However, he received an unexpected reprieve courtesy of the umpire’s call of a no-ball.
Nevertheless, it was Jaskaran Singh who ultimately got the wicket of Goldsworthy in the 85th over. Thankfully for him, the legal delivery ended up being safely caught by Jack Leaning.
