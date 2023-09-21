WATCH | Goldsworthy saved by instant karma as umpire calls no-ball after broken bat clean bowls him

Lewis Goldsworthy was at the crease in the 63rd over when he got very lucky in being saved from an unfortunate dismissal. Pacer Jaskaran Singh spearheaded an unplayable delivery at yorker length to the batter who was unbeaten on 79 of 142 balls. The ball broke Goldsworthy’s bat, causing a large wooden chunk to go flying and hit the stumps. However, he received an unexpected reprieve courtesy of the umpire’s call of a no-ball.