IND vs AUS | KL Rahul's missed catch sparks social media frenzy with unbelievable stumping twist
In a thrilling moment on the field, it appeared as though KL Rahul had missed a catch and therefore an opportunity but the third umpire had other ideas. The ball fortunately hit the stump and concluded with an inadvertent stumping which made social media go frenzy over the wicket.
Australia lost two quick wickets to go from 98/1 to 114/3 in the first ODI against India at Mohali when Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to avoid a collapse with a teetering partnership. However, just when they seemed to have steadied the ship with a 45-run stand, the latter was undone by a gripping moment on the fourth ball of the 33rd over.
Labuschagne had attempted a reverse sweep to a crafty delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin outside the off-stump, resulting in an edge. However, India’s wicket-keeper KL Rahul missed the catch, only for the ball to thump against his leg before fortuitously bouncing back onto the stumps.
The tension in the stadium grew as the third umpire meticulously reviewed the video footage, ultimately concluding that Marnus had ventured too far beyond the crease. It marked a disappointing end for the batsman while leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Cricket fans on Twitter took little time to spread the buzz about the incident, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the dramatic turn of events.
Ravi Ashwin strikes for India!
Ravi Ashwin strikes for India!
#INDvsAUS Old is Gold
Ashwin has taken Labuschagne wicket
Haters tried so hard that Ashwin go wicketless, but God have some other plans
Missed the game for a bit. Ashwin really bowled 3 overs for 7 runs and picked a wicket as well?
Big man Ashwin gets the big wicket of Labuschagne 🔥🔥🔥 Australia are 4 down now but their batting depth is strong. #INDvsAUS
how kl rahul stumped labuschagne
Ravi Ashwin strikes for India!
