IND vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief as SKY plays trademark supla shot with geometric perfection

On the fourth ball of the 47th over , SKY unveiled his trademark shot with an awe-inspiring flourish. Cameron Green delivered a length ball, aimed precisely at the off-stump, hoping to outfox the batsman. However, the 34-year-old, with the grace of a maestro, executed a jaw-dropping display of his signature move, the Supla shot. He launched the ball into the heavens as the Kookaburra soared impossibly high. Unbelievably, the ball hit the sight-screen in-line with the stumps, thus exhibiting the unprecedented angle at which SKY had hit the ball. The stroke was so audacious that it left spectators in the stands as well as Twitter gasping for breath.