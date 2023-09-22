More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief as SKY plays trademark supla shot with geometric perfection

Suryakumar Yadav displayed an eclectic mix of orthodox and creative shots in Mohali

It's always fascinating to witness creative shots in international cricket, providing a different flavour from the textbook-perfect orthodox strokes. In Mohali on Friday, cricket enthusiasts around the world were treated to a remarkable Supla shot by SKY which left the Twitterverse stunned.

India emerged in the driver seat in their chase of 277 in the first ODI against Australia with a slow and steady partnership between captain KL rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The duo displayed many magnificent shots for the cricket fans as the team marched closer to the target but in particular stole the show,

On the fourth ball of the 47th over , SKY unveiled his trademark shot with an awe-inspiring flourish. Cameron Green delivered a length ball, aimed precisely at the off-stump, hoping to outfox the batsman. However, the 34-year-old, with the grace of a maestro, executed a jaw-dropping display of his signature move, the Supla shot. He launched the ball into the heavens as the Kookaburra soared impossibly high. Unbelievably, the ball hit the sight-screen in-line with the stumps, thus exhibiting the unprecedented angle at which SKY had hit the ball. The stroke was so audacious that it left spectators in the stands as well as Twitter gasping for breath.

