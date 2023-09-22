IND vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief as SKY plays trademark supla shot with geometric perfection
Suryakumar Yadav displayed an eclectic mix of orthodox and creative shots in Mohali|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
It's always fascinating to witness creative shots in international cricket, providing a different flavour from the textbook-perfect orthodox strokes. In Mohali on Friday, cricket enthusiasts around the world were treated to a remarkable Supla shot by SKY which left the Twitterverse stunned.
India emerged in the driver seat in their chase of 277 in the first ODI against Australia with a slow and steady partnership between captain KL rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The duo displayed many magnificent shots for the cricket fans as the team marched closer to the target but in particular stole the show,
On the fourth ball of the 47th over , SKY unveiled his trademark shot with an awe-inspiring flourish. Cameron Green delivered a length ball, aimed precisely at the off-stump, hoping to outfox the batsman. However, the 34-year-old, with the grace of a maestro, executed a jaw-dropping display of his signature move, the Supla shot. He launched the ball into the heavens as the Kookaburra soared impossibly high. Unbelievably, the ball hit the sight-screen in-line with the stumps, thus exhibiting the unprecedented angle at which SKY had hit the ball. The stroke was so audacious that it left spectators in the stands as well as Twitter gasping for breath.
Trademark shot
September 22, 2023
Wohoo
Surya finally manufactured 6!! whoooo Ausies can only watch him and his sky rocketing shot 😎😎— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) September 22, 2023
he is just one short of 50 from 46 balls 😴💤#IndvAus #IndvsAus #KLRahul #RuturajGaikwad #ShubmanGill #AusvsInd #AusvInd #SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/mzuYcjpF1R
Crazy
50 completed with a crazy 🔥 shot for Surya Kumar Yadav— GyanGainer (@techind34820937) September 22, 2023
A much needed knock for him #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/z2HJ2y0aoJ
Unconventional
Surya n unconventional shots when on! Means he is in good touch. Don’t miss this touch!!!— Sourabh Sanyal 🇮🇳 (@sourabhsanyal) September 22, 2023
WTF
WTF shot by Surya.. can't hate this guy— AKSHAT GUPTA (@akshatg1709) September 22, 2023
Supla shot
T20 mode on by Surya kumar yadav 💥😀— Vikas Purohit (@VikasPu94860945) September 22, 2023
Supla shot six#INDvsAUS
The SKY shot!
The SKY shot by Surya 😍#INDvAUS— Mahak Maheshwari (@Mahakbhansali13) September 22, 2023
Superb
Kya shot surya 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂— rishu ☕️📚✨🌃 (@forever_rishu) September 22, 2023
Finally
Finally Surya's shot has come into play— Jeeeevan (@rcstan45) September 22, 2023
LOL
Kya karu o ladies mai hu aadat se majboor.....— Jai (@_Jaikaal) September 22, 2023
~ surya 😂
Supla shot 🙌