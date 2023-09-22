IND VS AUS | Twitter lauds India for winning opening ODI by five-wickets

After the hosts had won the toss and elected to bowl first, Shami struck first for India by dismissing Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball of the match. David Warner and Steven Smith added 94 thereafter before departing in quick succession. Well-set Marnus Labuschagne was the next to return to the pavilion, falling victim for 39 to Ravichandran Ashwin in the 33rd over, thus ending a promising 45-run third-wicket stand. Australia, however, grabbed momentum back once Marcus Stoinis joined Josh Inglis next as the two added 62 off 43 balls. Pat Cummins provided the final flourish with a rapid 9-ball 21 to ensure the Kangaroos end on 276 despite Shami’s sensational returns of 5/51.