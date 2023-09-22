IND VS AUS | Twitter lauds India for winning opening ODI by five-wickets
Mohammed Shami starred in Mohali with a brilliant five-wicket haul|
A second-string Indian line-up proved too good for a reinforced Australian side in the first ODI, at Mohali on Friday. The KL Rahul-led side eased to a 277-target courtesy of fifties from him, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad after Mohammed Shami’s destructive five-wicket haul.
After the hosts had won the toss and elected to bowl first, Shami struck first for India by dismissing Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball of the match. David Warner and Steven Smith added 94 thereafter before departing in quick succession. Well-set Marnus Labuschagne was the next to return to the pavilion, falling victim for 39 to Ravichandran Ashwin in the 33rd over, thus ending a promising 45-run third-wicket stand. Australia, however, grabbed momentum back once Marcus Stoinis joined Josh Inglis next as the two added 62 off 43 balls. Pat Cummins provided the final flourish with a rapid 9-ball 21 to ensure the Kangaroos end on 276 despite Shami’s sensational returns of 5/51.
In response, the Men in Blue saw solid seventies from both Shubman Gill and Ruturaj to open the innings with a 141-run partnership. However, much like their counterparts, the hosts lost three quick wickets including Shreyas Iyer to an unfortunate runout. When Ishan walked back after a brief 18-run innings, India seemed to be in a precarious situation as they still needed over 90 runs in under 18 overs. Nevertheless, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul ensured India a hassle-free victory as the latter hit a 49-ball 50 while the skipper ended proceedings with a six, remaining unbeaten on 58.
Impressive
Impressive win by India. Shami with wkts at top, middle and death kept Aus to a below par total and then big century opening stand between Gill and Ruturaj put Ind ahead of the chase. Calm finish from KL and SKY when Aus were threatening to break open the game. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8mYM8Ekp74— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 22, 2023
Exceptional
Team India's batting was exceptional! Openers laid the foundation, middle order finished strong, and @MdShami11’s 5-wicket haul stole the show. Solid 50’s from @surya_14kumar and @klrahul as well. Promising signs for India ahead of World Cup. #IndvAus— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 22, 2023
Comeback king
Comeback in style..!— Chunnilal Choudhary (@c_l_bhadu) September 22, 2023
well played Surya Kumar Yadav 🔥
What a Shot by Suryakumar Yadav#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/mJcZ8PeDAY
Test-118
ODI-116
T20-264
DOMINATION BY TEAM INDIA....!!!! pic.twitter.com/oBu9w5AxFI
True
Once a captain,always a captain 👏— Bala Bhai (@CaptainKLRahul) September 22, 2023
Fifty for our Bharat Captain 🥂🫰#KLRahul #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z6npZtYLXP