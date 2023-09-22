More Options

IND VS AUS | Twitter laughs as umpire gets floored seeing the angel of death in Ishan Kishan's ferocious shot

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The umpires in Mohali found it difficult to cope with the heat as well as Ishan Kishan's missiles

ESPN Cricinfo/ AP

Silent spectators for most parts, the umpires have increasingly been forced to produce some unusual responses courtesy of the growing power-hitting aspect of modern cricket. One such incident occurred in Mohali on Friday which had umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan praying for his life. 

India encountered some trouble midway through their chase of 277 in the first ODI against Australia as they lost three quick wickets following an opening stand of 141 between Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ishan Kishan thus walked in with the score reading 151/3 and decided to employ some typical counter-attacking batting to bail India out of their misery – a decision that nearly had the umpire on the receiving end of a severe blow.

In the 28th over of the match, Adam Zampa bowled a full delivery aimed at the middle and off stumps, to which Kishan responded with a thunderous stroke. Such was the power behind the shot that even the umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan found himself unable to react in time. In a heart-stopping sequence of events, the umpire, in a bid to evade the rocket’s projectile, stumbled and fell to the ground in an attempt to avoid becoming an unintended target. Fortunately for him, Zampa jutted out his hand just in time to intercept the Kookaburra and deviate it away from the official, who broke into a sheepish laugh after regaining his footing.

This incident soon encountered the limelight of Twitter ground and had cricket fans come up with hilarious reactions and memes.

