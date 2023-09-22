IND VS AUS | Twitter laughs as umpire gets floored seeing the angel of death in Ishan Kishan's ferocious shot

In the 28th over of the match, Adam Zampa bowled a full delivery aimed at the middle and off stumps, to which Kishan responded with a thunderous stroke. Such was the power behind the shot that even the umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan found himself unable to react in time. In a heart-stopping sequence of events, the umpire, in a bid to evade the rocket’s projectile, stumbled and fell to the ground in an attempt to avoid becoming an unintended target. Fortunately for him, Zampa jutted out his hand just in time to intercept the Kookaburra and deviate it away from the official, who broke into a sheepish laugh after regaining his footing.