IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as Shami's seam skills leave Steve Smith bewildered

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Steve Smith holds the pose while a Mohammed Shami jaffa sends his stumps flying

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

Mohammed Shami’s reputation as a strike bowler in ODIs seems to keep growing endlessly and on Friday he added another List-A victim to his list with his brilliant mastery of the seam. Steve Smith seemed beaten at the first glance as the upright seam ball puzzled both the stumps and the batter.

India, back from winning the Asia Cup, and Australia fresh from a defeat in South Africa, kicked off their three-match ODI series in preparation for the upcoming World Cup in Mohali on Friday. After the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first, the visitors went about their business slow and steady following the early loss of their first wicket to Shami. Thereon, Warner and Smith put together a steady partnership of 94. Jadeja eventually broke the partnership by claiming the wicket of Warner before Shami added to the Kangaroos’ misery with an exceptional seam ball to dismiss Smith. 

It was the third ball of the 23rd over of the Australian innings when Shami executed an upright seam ball to the Aussie batsman. The 34-year-old got beaten during an attempted drive, even though it seemed at first he had defended successfully for the moment. Then came the preeminence of the right arm quick. The ball went on to veer sharply inwards, snaking past the inside edge and then thundered into the stumps with a resounding rattle. This magnificent spell from Shami transformed Twitter into a party zone with India taking the front seat in the match.

