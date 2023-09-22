IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as Shami's seam skills leave Steve Smith bewildered

It was the third ball of the 23rd over of the Australian innings when Shami executed an upright seam ball to the Aussie batsman. The 34-year-old got beaten during an attempted drive, even though it seemed at first he had defended successfully for the moment. Then came the preeminence of the right arm quick. The ball went on to veer sharply inwards, snaking past the inside edge and then thundered into the stumps with a resounding rattle. This magnificent spell from Shami transformed Twitter into a party zone with India taking the front seat in the match.