IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as Shami's seam skills leave Steve Smith bewildered
Steve Smith holds the pose while a Mohammed Shami jaffa sends his stumps flying|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
Mohammed Shami’s reputation as a strike bowler in ODIs seems to keep growing endlessly and on Friday he added another List-A victim to his list with his brilliant mastery of the seam. Steve Smith seemed beaten at the first glance as the upright seam ball puzzled both the stumps and the batter.
India, back from winning the Asia Cup, and Australia fresh from a defeat in South Africa, kicked off their three-match ODI series in preparation for the upcoming World Cup in Mohali on Friday. After the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first, the visitors went about their business slow and steady following the early loss of their first wicket to Shami. Thereon, Warner and Smith put together a steady partnership of 94. Jadeja eventually broke the partnership by claiming the wicket of Warner before Shami added to the Kangaroos’ misery with an exceptional seam ball to dismiss Smith.
It was the third ball of the 23rd over of the Australian innings when Shami executed an upright seam ball to the Aussie batsman. The 34-year-old got beaten during an attempted drive, even though it seemed at first he had defended successfully for the moment. Then came the preeminence of the right arm quick. The ball went on to veer sharply inwards, snaking past the inside edge and then thundered into the stumps with a resounding rattle. This magnificent spell from Shami transformed Twitter into a party zone with India taking the front seat in the match.
What a delivery!!
September 22, 2023
Superb
Shami, What a beauty....!!!! He cleans up Smith, India on a roll in tough hot day in Mohali.🔥🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qvocvpiiBl— आदेश कुमार (@wokeindian14) September 22, 2023
Back to pavillion
Shami cleans up Smith for 41!— Sohaib Zafar (@_SohaibZafar) September 22, 2023
#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/csjfASUM6F
Classic Shami
What a ball from Mohammed Shami....!!!— king_kohli_FanClub (@RavindraNain29) September 22, 2023
Uprooted Steven Smith's stumps - classic Shami on display.#INDvsAUS #ICCWorldCup2023 #INDvAUS #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/4DRsTTcJya
Beauty
What a ball from Mohammed Shami....!!!— Naveen🇮🇳 (@NaveenRast0ji) September 22, 2023
Uprooted Steven Smith's stumps - classic Shami on display.#INDvsAUS#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6eRtq47LeB
Brilliant
What a ball from Mohammed Shami....!!!— PABEL 🇧🇩 (@iampablu) September 22, 2023
Uprooted Steven Smith's stumps - classic Shami on display.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #CWC23 #CricketWorldCup2023 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ocZRFXvn0N
Amazing spell
Shami you beauty😍🔥 Got Steven Smith with an amazing spell 😌✨#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b1aBeAGmaP— Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) September 22, 2023
Fantastic
What a ball by shami to dismiss Steve Smith— Beerus Sama (@BsamaU7) September 22, 2023
Dangerous smith departs
Shami strikes again, taking out the dangerous Steve Smith! 💥 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dbAH3mukU1— CricTour (@CrikTour) September 22, 2023
Cleaned him up!
Shami strikes again.— core-team member (@humara_bajaj_) September 22, 2023
Cleans up Steve Smith.#CleanBowled #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rpH6Po2tNa