IND vs AUS | Twitterati bashes KL Rahul for missing simple run out with Labuschagne midway down the wicket
Stand-in skipper KL Rahul endured a subpar day donning the wicket-keeping gloves on Friday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
Dropped catches and misfields are very disappointing for any team, especially when they could have fetched an important wicket. Indian fans lashed out at KL Rahul for missing an effortless runout opportunity to grant Marcus Labuschagne a lifeline despite being stranded midway down the wicket.
The first match of the ODI series between India and Australia was held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat who recovered with a 97-run second-wicket stand courtesy of a David Warner half-century, having lost Mitchell Marsh to Mohammed Shami in the first over itself. However, having lost both the opener and Steve Smith in quick succession, the visitors seemed to be on the brink of a collapse were it not for Marnus Labushagne’s narrow escape from a runout at the wicket-keeper’s end in the 23rd over.
Labuschagne had edged Jadeja’s first delivery of the over and tried to sneak a quick single even as SKY stopped the ball in the covers, causing confusion between the two batters at the crease. Green, who never wanted the single, signalled to Labuschagne to go back even though he was miles down the wicket. He seemed to have given up on his hopes when SKY threw the ball a little wide of the stumps which KL Rahul failed to gather at the stumps, giving Labuschagne a lucky escape from a silly runout.
Twitterati was quick to point out KL Rahul’s shortcomings as a wicket-keeper after the incident with the World Cup less than two weeks away.
What a blunder
September 22, 2023
True
Nothing just marnus labuschagne living with his luck.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DHEV3JfDuz— Badal Kumar sahoo (@callmespydy) September 22, 2023
Bring back Ishan
Don't understand why Ishan Kishan isn't keeping, big miss by #KLRahul & Labuschagne gets a life & more chances to seal his spot for WC Squad. @BCCI #INDvsAUS @ImRo45 #CricketWorldCup2023 #CricketTwitter📷— Sushant Kumar Nahak (@sushantkoko) September 22, 2023
Mr. Luck
Marnus Labuschagne is the most luckiest batsman in modern era. I can personally recall at least 20 let offs.@bcci #INDvsAUS #CWC23— Shubham Kumar Singh (@Shubham44113267) September 22, 2023
Hope so
#KLRahul as a wicket keeper job is to collect every balls but dint collect the important ball 🏀 n missed a big run out of Labuschagne 😭 Hope it doesn't result like Warner adding 38 runs from 14 to 52 🙈#IndvAus #IndvsAus #KLRahul #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #squad pic.twitter.com/WsbuggVh14— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) September 22, 2023
Luck is his religion
Is there a chance that Labuschagne has is own religion called "The luck"? I would like to convert please. #INDvsAUS— Sahana Korlahalli (@SahanaKorlahal1) September 22, 2023
Century loading
According to Labuschagne University of Luck, he is going to score a century today after that run out reprieve.— Rohannnn (@rohannadhikari) September 22, 2023
Correct
The Labuschagne Luck strikes again https://t.co/klnFhCmPK4— Australia winning the World Cup SZN Posting (@KickpunchP) September 22, 2023
Not good
#KLRahul again displaying not very good basics of keeping. That would have been an easy runout of #Labuschagne https://t.co/xit7mHoCh6— Mihir Nishith Rajda (@mirr_n_rajda) September 22, 2023
Missed chance
#INDvsAUS— TheCricketVoice (@TheCricketVoice) September 22, 2023
From around the stumps, Labuschagne drives to the left of extra cover. Fielder half-stops, causing confusion. Rahul's fumble misses a run-out chance
Oh, dear! KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/cf2gVYtSPJ