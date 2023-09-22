IND vs AUS | Twitterati bashes KL Rahul for missing simple run out with Labuschagne midway down the wicket

The first match of the ODI series between India and Australia was held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat who recovered with a 97-run second-wicket stand courtesy of a David Warner half-century, having lost Mitchell Marsh to Mohammed Shami in the first over itself. However, having lost both the opener and Steve Smith in quick succession, the visitors seemed to be on the brink of a collapse were it not for Marnus Labushagne’s narrow escape from a runout at the wicket-keeper’s end in the 23rd over.