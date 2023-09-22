More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitterati bashes KL Rahul for missing simple run out with Labuschagne midway down the wicket

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul endured a subpar day donning the wicket-keeping gloves on Friday

Dropped catches and misfields are very disappointing for any team, especially when they could have fetched an important wicket. Indian fans lashed out at KL Rahul for missing an effortless runout opportunity to grant Marcus Labuschagne a lifeline despite being stranded midway down the wicket.

The first match of the ODI series between India and Australia was held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat who recovered with a 97-run second-wicket stand courtesy of a David Warner half-century, having lost Mitchell Marsh to Mohammed Shami in the first over itself. However, having lost both the opener and Steve Smith in quick succession, the visitors seemed to be on the brink of a collapse were it not for Marnus Labushagne’s narrow escape from a runout at the wicket-keeper’s end in the 23rd over.

Labuschagne had edged Jadeja’s first delivery of the over and tried to sneak a quick single even as SKY stopped the ball in the covers, causing confusion between the two batters at the crease. Green, who never wanted the single, signalled to Labuschagne to go back even though he was miles down the wicket. He seemed to have given up on his hopes when SKY threw the ball a little wide of the stumps which KL Rahul failed to gather at the stumps, giving Labuschagne a lucky escape from a silly runout. 

Twitterati was quick to point out KL Rahul’s shortcomings as a wicket-keeper after the incident with the World Cup less than two weeks away.

What a blunder

True

Bring back Ishan

Mr. Luck

Hope so

Luck is his religion

Century loading

Correct

Not good

Missed chance

