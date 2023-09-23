BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Ish Sodhi's joyful hug with Hassan after Bangladesh revoke Mankad appeal

Pacer Hasan Mahmud, bowling the 46th over, had flicked the bails off during his run-up and immediately appealed to umpire Marais Erasmus. Upon reviewing the replays, it became evident that non-striker Ish Sodhi's back leg was outside the crease as he had ventured down the pitch. Consequently, Sodhi was declared out by the officials. However, in an unexpected twist, the Tigers skipper Litton Das and Hasan recalled the 30-year-old to the crease following a brief chat with the umpires.