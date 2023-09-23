BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Ish Sodhi's joyful hug with Hassan after Bangladesh revoke Mankad appeal
Ish Sodhi created one of cricket's most heartwarming moments in recent times on Saturday with a surprise hug|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Cricket has widely been known as a gentleman's game with the spirit of sports a central debate in its modern practice. The topic flared up once again on Saturday in Mirpur, albeit with a largely happy conclusion, as Ish Sodhi joyfully hugged Hasan after Bangladesh forgave his dismissal.
Black Caps found themselves in a tricky situation of 219/8 in the second ODI, with their tailenders needing to score runs to put up a decent target. On the other hand, Bangladesh had been trying to capitalize on their opportunity by bowling out the opposition quickly. Amidst all the cricketing drama, a potential run-out-at-the-non-striker's-end scenario appeared out of the blue in the game and chaos ensued.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud, bowling the 46th over, had flicked the bails off during his run-up and immediately appealed to umpire Marais Erasmus. Upon reviewing the replays, it became evident that non-striker Ish Sodhi's back leg was outside the crease as he had ventured down the pitch. Consequently, Sodhi was declared out by the officials. However, in an unexpected twist, the Tigers skipper Litton Das and Hasan recalled the 30-year-old to the crease following a brief chat with the umpires.
Ish, who was halfway back to the pavilion, walked back to the crease gracefully. In between, he joyfully hugged Hasan as a mark of respect for his decision. Twitter was in full awe of the unprecedented incident and reacted gleefully to the heartwarming hug.
What a moment!! Wait for it
September 23, 2023
Unbelievable
Can you believe it? Bangladesh captain Litton Das has called back Ish Sodhi. Sodhi hugs Hasan with happiness and respects the decision. 😂— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 23, 2023
SPORTSMANSHIP SHOWN. ❤️ #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/XG3aZ33mWe
Spirit of cricket
#Exclusive Hasan Mahmud has just Mankaded Ish Sodhi in #NZvsBan match— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) September 23, 2023
Captain Litton Das held the appeal
Is #WorldCup2023 mein bhut hoga
Later he recalled Sodhi for spirit of cricket pic.twitter.com/68xdCRewQ1
Real cricket
HASAN MAHMUD just ran out (Mankad) ISH SODHI but but but w8...— Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) September 23, 2023
LITON DAS and HASAN have recalled him back
That's the real Cricket
Well done BANGLADESH 🇧🇩 tigers#BANvNZ #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/4fbs7xWZCT
Beautifull!
Hassan Mahmud Mankadded Ish Sodhi.. And This is What Sodhi Did it in Reply ❤️🫂— IKBAL BASID | Hyped up for Kanguva (@BasidIkbal) September 23, 2023
True Spirit Of The Game 💯✅@ashwinravi99 @crikipidea @cricanandha pic.twitter.com/gn480kCqe9
No love
Ish Sodhi run out at the non-strikers end by bowler Hasan Mahmud - but he’s immediately called back by Litton Das.— Sight Screen Cricket Journal (@SightScreenCJ) September 23, 2023
Mahmud and Sodhi then hug - who says there’s no love in the world?#BanvNZ
Sportsmanship
What a beautiful gesture by @BCBtigers to call back Sodhi. Sportsmanship shown by Litton Das there. Brilliant and heartwarming to see this happen #BANvNZ.— Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) September 23, 2023
That hug from Ish Sodhi to Mahmud summarises everything.
Superb gesture
Bangladesh skipper calls back Ish sodhi after mankad by the bowler.— Ronny 🇮🇳 (@ronny_6900) September 23, 2023
What a gesture#NZVSBAN #litondas pic.twitter.com/YDRMGA0hmJ
Another one
Another mankad. But this time Tanzim did a good job. He call back ish sodhi. #NzvsBng #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ggF8zqAohd— Uman Noor (@uman_noor) September 23, 2023
Well done
Well done Bangladesh cricket @BCBtigers ….desperate for wickets at your home ground but calling back Ish Sodhi, well done ! @BCCI learn a little. pic.twitter.com/i6UxApPwzf— khatta angooorrr (@manhoos4u) September 23, 2023