BAN vs NZ | Twitter in awe of Ish Sodhi's joyful hug with Hassan after Bangladesh revoke Mankad appeal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ish Sodhi created one of cricket's most heartwarming moments in recent times on Saturday with a surprise hug

Cricket has widely been known as a gentleman's game with the spirit of sports a central debate in its modern practice. The topic flared up once again on Saturday in Mirpur, albeit with a largely happy conclusion, as Ish Sodhi joyfully hugged Hasan after Bangladesh forgave his dismissal.

Black Caps found themselves in a tricky situation of 219/8 in the second ODI, with their tailenders needing to score runs to put up a decent target. On the other hand, Bangladesh had been trying to capitalize on their opportunity by bowling out the opposition quickly. Amidst all the cricketing drama, a potential run-out-at-the-non-striker's-end scenario appeared out of the blue in the game and chaos ensued.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud, bowling the 46th over, had flicked the bails off during his run-up and immediately appealed to umpire Marais Erasmus. Upon reviewing the replays, it became evident that non-striker Ish Sodhi's back leg was outside the crease as he had ventured down the pitch. Consequently, Sodhi was declared out by the officials. However, in an unexpected twist, the Tigers skipper Litton Das and Hasan recalled the 30-year-old to the crease following a brief chat with the umpires.

Ish, who was halfway back to the pavilion, walked back to the crease gracefully. In between, he joyfully hugged Hasan as a mark of respect for his decision. Twitter was in full awe of the unprecedented incident and reacted gleefully to the heartwarming hug.

