BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi's heroics in New Zealand's comfortable 86-run win

After New Zealand skipper Lockie Ferguson decided to bat first, Will Young departed for an 8-ball duck, edging a Mustafizur Rahman delivery who also soon accounted for Finn Allen’s wicket. Chad Bowes, who had looked in good touch, was the next to depart against debutant Khaled Ahmed, as the visitors slipped to 36/3 in the eighth over. A good partnership between Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls ensued as they steadied the ship with their measured approach. Blundell brought up a 54-ball 50 but Nicholls missed out on his half-century by a solitary run, getting an edge off Khaled to bring the 95-run stand to an end. New Zealand received some much-needed impetus in the death overs through Kyle Jamieson and Sodhi as they pressed on the accelerator to ultimately take the visitors to 254.