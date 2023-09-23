BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi's heroics in New Zealand's comfortable 86-run win
Ish Sodhi returned career-best figures of 6/39 on Saturday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended up in the favour of the Kiwis as they defeated the Tigers comfortably by 86 runs in Mirpur. With the first ODI called off due to rain, the Black Caps took a lead in the series with Ish Sodhi playing a starring role with a six-wicket haul.
After New Zealand skipper Lockie Ferguson decided to bat first, Will Young departed for an 8-ball duck, edging a Mustafizur Rahman delivery who also soon accounted for Finn Allen’s wicket. Chad Bowes, who had looked in good touch, was the next to depart against debutant Khaled Ahmed, as the visitors slipped to 36/3 in the eighth over. A good partnership between Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls ensued as they steadied the ship with their measured approach. Blundell brought up a 54-ball 50 but Nicholls missed out on his half-century by a solitary run, getting an edge off Khaled to bring the 95-run stand to an end. New Zealand received some much-needed impetus in the death overs through Kyle Jamieson and Sodhi as they pressed on the accelerator to ultimately take the visitors to 254.
In response, a few Bangladeshi batters got off to decent starts but none managed to convert them into significant scores. The Tigers tumbled to 60/3 within 11 overs before Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal stood firm at the crease to nudge the score along to 92/4. However, their efforts fell short by a big distance as the visitors secured a convincing victory, primarily thanks to Ish Sodhi's outstanding performance with the ball. He emerged as the star player with career-best figures of 6/39 to help the Black Caps take a 1-0 lead ahead of the final game of the series on Tuesday.
Nobody backs Blackcaps in any event whatsoever, yet they always end up in Knockouts with their clinical & disciplined display. Once again, they'll outperform#BANvNZ #CWC23— AB C (@iamMAN50) September 23, 2023
Mahmudullah Riyad deserves chance for the upcoming world Cup , he is still better option in the middle order.. @BCBtigers plz brought him back in the CWC squad @Mahmudullah30— RAHUL MONDAL (@iyourRAHUL) September 23, 2023
The drought has been ended by Kiwis finally won in Bangladesh after 15 years#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/bldLgaZNZm— anees ur rehman (@an33s) September 23, 2023
What a day for Ish Sodhi..!! @ish_sodhi 🙌— Devara 🦁 (@akhil_saz) September 23, 2023
Crucial 35 runs with bat & Super Spell with Bowl 6-39 (10) 👏 #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/GPjuvUY8Wv
Match updates#Sodhi is jublint after dismissing souyma sarkar in a catch and bowled....#BANvNZ #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #SMTOWN_LIVE_2023_JAKARTA #ICCWorldCup #BCCI #AsianGames2023 https://t.co/bXK0Nx4iS5 pic.twitter.com/dclVM8hObo— Faisal Shah (@FaisalS43870178) September 23, 2023
New Zealand take 1-0 lead in 3 match ODI Series against Bangladesh.#BANvNZ #CricketTwitter— Cric Krishna (@Krishnak0109) September 23, 2023
Anyway New Zealand won an ODI in Bangladesh after 15 long years 👀— Masum (@masum_twt) September 23, 2023
So don't forget to appreciate Bangladesh team, how well they dominated Kiwis, unreal.#BANvNZ
Captain Lockie #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/sr92aBRPOq— #BackTheBLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 (@KW_Fans436) September 23, 2023
Ish Sodhi becomes first spin bowler to take 6 wickets in an ODI match for New Zealand.#BANvNZ #BANvsNZ— sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) September 23, 2023
MAHMUDULLAH IN HIS LAST 10 ODIs— Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) September 23, 2023
2 Fifties, 6 Thirties#BANvNZ #LiveOnMyGP pic.twitter.com/tPXMdfPsai