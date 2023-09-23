More Options

BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi's heroics in New Zealand's comfortable 86-run win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ish Sodhi returned career-best figures of 6/39 on Saturday

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended up in the favour of the Kiwis as they defeated the Tigers comfortably by 86 runs in Mirpur. With the first ODI called off due to rain, the Black Caps took a lead in the series with Ish Sodhi playing a starring role with a six-wicket haul.

After New Zealand skipper Lockie Ferguson decided to bat first, Will Young departed for an 8-ball duck, edging a Mustafizur Rahman delivery who also soon accounted for Finn Allen’s wicket. Chad Bowes, who had looked in good touch, was the next to depart against debutant Khaled Ahmed, as the visitors slipped to 36/3 in the eighth over. A good partnership between Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls ensued as they steadied the ship with their measured approach. Blundell brought up a 54-ball 50 but Nicholls missed out on his half-century by a solitary run, getting an edge off Khaled to bring the 95-run stand to an end. New Zealand received some much-needed impetus in the death overs through Kyle Jamieson and Sodhi as they pressed on the accelerator to ultimately take the visitors to 254.

In response, a few Bangladeshi batters got off to decent starts but none managed to convert them into significant scores. The Tigers tumbled to 60/3 within 11 overs before Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal stood firm at the crease to nudge the score along to 92/4. However, their efforts fell short by a big distance as the visitors secured a convincing victory, primarily thanks to Ish Sodhi's outstanding performance with the ball. He emerged as the star player with career-best figures of 6/39 to help the Black Caps take a 1-0 lead ahead of the final game of the series on Tuesday.

