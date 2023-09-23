More Options

BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Khaled Ahmed's unprovoked aggression failing to impact Nicholls

BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Khaled Ahmed's unprovoked aggression failing to impact Nicholls

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Khaled Ahmed was fired up for the second ODI in Mirpur on Saturday

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

In cricket, bowlers have often resorted to unyielding aggression to both assert dominance and bolster their own confidence. One such incident unfolded in the second ODI between in Mirpur where in an attempt to unsettle the opposing batsman Henry Nicholls, Khaled Ahmed took a violent approach.

New Zealand were forced to search for momentum early on on Saturday after the pace bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed whittled them down to 36/3 by the ninth over, bringing out the experienced Henry Nicholls to the crease. The tensions on the field soon escalated as Khaled, with a fierce and unwavering gaze, sent an intimidating message to Nicholls. However, deciding it was not enough to unsettle the batsman, the ODI debutant decided to take it a step further.

With a burst of adrenaline, Khaled hurled the cricket ball toward the stumps with incredible ferociousness. Nevertheless, a calm Nicholls remained unfazed and simply responded by dragging his bat into the crease, thus refusing to give in to the heat of the moment. The sequence of events left spectators on the edge of their seats, illustrating Khaled Ahmed's formidable presence on the field as well as Nicholls’ cool temperament, evolving into a much-talked-about moment in the world of Twitter.

Some agression

Superb

Not good

Fire Alert

True

It's good

Quick update

Fantastic

Brilliant

Not so nice

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all