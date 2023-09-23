BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Khaled Ahmed's unprovoked aggression failing to impact Nicholls

New Zealand were forced to search for momentum early on on Saturday after the pace bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed whittled them down to 36/3 by the ninth over, bringing out the experienced Henry Nicholls to the crease. The tensions on the field soon escalated as Khaled, with a fierce and unwavering gaze, sent an intimidating message to Nicholls. However, deciding it was not enough to unsettle the batsman, the ODI debutant decided to take it a step further.