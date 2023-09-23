BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Khaled Ahmed's unprovoked aggression failing to impact Nicholls
Khaled Ahmed was fired up for the second ODI in Mirpur on Saturday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
In cricket, bowlers have often resorted to unyielding aggression to both assert dominance and bolster their own confidence. One such incident unfolded in the second ODI between in Mirpur where in an attempt to unsettle the opposing batsman Henry Nicholls, Khaled Ahmed took a violent approach.
New Zealand were forced to search for momentum early on on Saturday after the pace bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed whittled them down to 36/3 by the ninth over, bringing out the experienced Henry Nicholls to the crease. The tensions on the field soon escalated as Khaled, with a fierce and unwavering gaze, sent an intimidating message to Nicholls. However, deciding it was not enough to unsettle the batsman, the ODI debutant decided to take it a step further.
With a burst of adrenaline, Khaled hurled the cricket ball toward the stumps with incredible ferociousness. Nevertheless, a calm Nicholls remained unfazed and simply responded by dragging his bat into the crease, thus refusing to give in to the heat of the moment. The sequence of events left spectators on the edge of their seats, illustrating Khaled Ahmed's formidable presence on the field as well as Nicholls’ cool temperament, evolving into a much-talked-about moment in the world of Twitter.
September 22, 2023
That was some delivery from Hasan to dismiss the set batsman Blundell who departed for 68 from 66 balls. 🔥#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/LJhkOUBiNT— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 23, 2023
Update: Floodlight catches fire in Dhaka, during the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand 👀 #BANvNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/mlfMNaIhLk— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 23, 2023
Floodlights catches fire in Dhaka, during the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand— Khan (@Khan60526910) September 23, 2023
#BANvNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Al1bwafYBE
market love nz here...sensible batting can win game for nz here...just play 50 overs simple as that #banvnz— Gauti (@Tradergautam) September 23, 2023
Always liked Mike Haysman’s commentary. Good to hear him in the #BANvNZ series.— Ahnaf (@Fareen21) September 23, 2023
New Zealand are 167/6 after 34 overs in 2nd Odi Against Bangladesh in Mirpur.#BANvNZ #CWC23— AliSB (@AliSB4197) September 23, 2023
What a Yorker!🔥— AriF Adnan 🇧🇩 (@officialarif28) September 23, 2023
Tom blundel bowled Hasan!🔥 #BANvNZ
What a yorker by Hassan!#BANvNZ— schnabel (@docshnabel) September 23, 2023
Update: Floodlight catches fire in Dhaka, during the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand 👀 #BANvNZ #CWC23— ali akmel12 (@Realfaizi31) September 23, 2023