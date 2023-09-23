BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tamim Iqbal rendering DRS useless with unusual change of heart
Ish Sodhi was the center of attention for unusual reasons on more than one occasion at Mirpur|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
All batsmen have the tendency to safeguard their wicket, but the introduction of technology has ensured they fall victim, even when the umpire declares them secure. Tamim Iqbal perfectly exhibited how proficient DRS has become when he walked off as soon as the Black Caps opted for a review.
During the pursuit of 254 runs against New Zealand, Bangladesh found themselves in a challenging situation early in their innings. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and putting pressure on the team. However, amidst this turbulence, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal stood firm at the crease to nudge the score along to 92/4. They faced the daunting task of not only keeping the scoreboard ticking but also driving their team to victory.
However, on the fourth ball of the 19th over, Ish Sodhi delivered a length ball that was turning towards the leg side but Tamim had already committed to the shot early. The former Tigers’ skipper went through with his lap sweep nevertheless but could only glove it behind to the keeper. Blundell exhibited quick reflexes by moving to his right to complete the catch.
Initially, when the Blackcaps appealed to the umpire, the batsman stood his ground silently and without any hesitation as the umpire Marais Erasmus indicated no interest. Eventually, the Kiwis decided to take a review, seeing which Tamim instantly started to walk towards the dugout, well aware of how the episode would conclude. Consequently, Erasmus had to abandon the DRS appeal as this incident sparked discussions on Twitter about how Tamim had unusually avoided a waste of time.
Tamim changed his mind!
September 23, 2023
Elite
Only 3 cricketers have scored 700+ runs in ODIs between Bangladesh and New Zealand— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) September 23, 2023
Ross Taylor - 1010 runs
Mahmudullah - 715 runs
Tamim Iqbal - 700 runs#BANvNZ#Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZM77PgPU0f
It's fallin apart
It's falling apart...Tamim Iqbal scores 44 (58) on his return. Bangladesh 92/5.— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 23, 2023
Now opportunity for Mahedi to prove himself with the bat. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/YvTiV8Y9Gy
Sleeping honesty
#BANvNZ— DJ wayfarer (@joshi_dhiren_r) September 23, 2023
joker tamim iqbal walked off after NZ took review, until that his honesty was sleeping
bangladeshi: great sportsmen spirit what a legend tamim iqbal is
Spirit of cricket
Litton called back Sodhi after runout at non-striker's end.— Arijit Kundu (@_arijitkundu_) September 23, 2023
Tamim walked off before NZ review could show while Sodhi was bowling.
If 'Spirit of cricket' was an individual, it be like- "Ek hi to dil hai kitna bar jeetoge"#TamimIqbal #LittonDas #BANvsNZ #BanvNZ #CricketTwitter📷
Beautiful
Tamim iqbal playing beautiful on a difficult batting track.#BANvNZ— ANANT (@Akk_vk18) September 23, 2023
The best
That's why #TamimIqbal is the best...— Kazi M M Bapy (@kazibapy) September 23, 2023
Classic
Tamim Iqbal is back with his classical drives.— Ch Usman Bubak (@JuttPutar) September 23, 2023
Ripping apart BAN
Ish Sodhi takes fifer in just 6.1 overs against bangladesh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lA5BqI58ha— Shivam Dubey (@ShivamDubey45) September 23, 2023
Brilliant
Ish Sodhi has a fifer in Dhaka#NZvBAN #BANvNZ— Sports Geeez (@Sportsgeeez) September 23, 2023