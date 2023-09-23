More Options

BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Tamim Iqbal rendering DRS useless with unusual change of heart

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ish Sodhi was the center of attention for unusual reasons on more than one occasion at Mirpur

All batsmen have the tendency to safeguard their wicket, but the introduction of technology has ensured they fall victim, even when the umpire declares them secure. Tamim Iqbal perfectly exhibited how proficient DRS has become when he walked off as soon as the Black Caps opted for a review.

During the pursuit of 254 runs against New Zealand, Bangladesh found themselves in a challenging situation early in their innings. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and putting pressure on the team. However, amidst this turbulence, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal stood firm at the crease to nudge the score along to 92/4. They faced the daunting task of not only keeping the scoreboard ticking but also driving their team to victory.

However, on the fourth ball of the 19th over, Ish Sodhi delivered a length ball that was turning towards the leg side but Tamim had already committed to the shot early. The former Tigers’ skipper went through with his lap sweep nevertheless but could only glove it behind to the keeper. Blundell exhibited quick reflexes by moving to his right to complete the catch. 

Initially, when the Blackcaps appealed to the umpire, the batsman stood his ground silently and without any hesitation as the umpire Marais Erasmus indicated no interest. Eventually, the Kiwis decided to take a review, seeing which Tamim instantly started to walk towards the dugout, well aware of how the episode would conclude. Consequently, Erasmus had to abandon the DRS appeal as this incident sparked discussions on Twitter about how Tamim had unusually avoided a waste of time.

