ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts as second string England thrash Ireland at Trent Bridge
Rehan Ahmed ran the show for England with the ball, returning figures of 4/54|
After an abandoned game to start the series, England showcased their dominance in the second ODI as they swept aside Ireland by 48 runs in Nottingham. Will Jacks (94) and Sam Hain (89) ensured the hosts finished over the 300-run mark before Rehan Ahmed (4/54) sealed the victory for England.
Winning the toss, Ireland decided to send England to bat first when Philip Salt and Will Jacks secured a strong opening partnership of 52 runs in just six overs before the former was dismissed by Craig Young. After stand-in captain Zak Crawley departed for a duck, the incoming Ben Duckett (48) strung together a partnership of 102 runs with Will Jacks. Even after Duckett’s wicket, Jacks continued the carnage, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark in just over 30 overs. However, the Englishman (94) was denied a maiden century as he holed out to Andrew Balbirnie. Debutante Sam Hain, despite the loss of wickets around him, put up a show for the Trent Bridge crowd as his 82-ball 89 helped England go past the 300-run mark to set Ireland a target of 335.
In reply, the Men in Green got off to a rapid start, scoring 46 in just 3.5 overs courtesy of openers Balbirnie and Paul Sterling. However, the visitors lost the duo in a space of two deliveries. Curtis Campher did not last long either but Ireland had some hope with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker at the crease. It was the Rehan Ahmed show thereon as the spinner accounted for Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair at the cost of 54 runs. Barry McCarthy (41) and Craig Young (40*) tried to put up a fight as the last two wickets yielded 98 runs. But it was too little too late as England sealed the win by 48 runs.
Beauty
Oh hello! 😍— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 23, 2023
A beauty from Rehan 👌#ENGvIRE | @RehanAhmed__16 pic.twitter.com/ZkKMFJfllT
Don't think so
#ENGvIRE— Just a (51 year old) Nottingham Lad🏴 (@ENG2Stars1Day) September 23, 2023
Has any international team bowd nine no balls and given away nine free hits before (and won!)?
Fighting spirit
I truly love Ireland's fighting spirit, my favorite team outside Top 8 in ODI's... They never give up with the kind of batting depth they've.#ENGvIRE— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 23, 2023
This ain't their World Cup squad
England aint winning any world cup, getting destroyed by ireland bowlers wtff kid😂😂😂 #ENGvIRE— Alex (@Alex86703934810) September 23, 2023
Not too good
England shit bowling on display...#ENGvIRE— Rahul rajeev (@rahul__rajeev) September 23, 2023
Sensation
Rehan Ahmed - the spin sensation England needs! Use his bowling prowess on turning tracks and tap into his batting brilliance. He's a true allrounder.#ENGvIRE— Devjani (@CricketKenway) September 23, 2023
Interesting
It's impressive that Ireland - losing as many wickets as they have - are somehow still hovering at around 6 rpo, just under the RRR for the chase. Reminds me of their game vs. SL in the WC Qualifiers where they got bowled out for 192 but smashed Hasaranga at 7.9 rpo.#ENGvIRE— Darshan Senthil (@dagiroxforever7) September 23, 2023
Lucky
SO lucky with the Weather this September for the Cricket, Been #ENGvNZ T20 at Edgbaston And ODIs at Cardiff and Lords and then Today #ENGvIRE at Trent Bridge, they have ALL been Beautiful🌞Days, All One sided games though!!— KRO1987 (@YouBearsssssss) September 23, 2023
Is it arrogant?
#cricket #ENGvIRE #ODI arrogant to call up part time offie Jacks in this situation, and he is not going well.— Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) September 23, 2023
100% guaranteed
Against top teams I'm sure george scrimshaw will leak 100 plus if he bowls 10 over...#ENGvIRE #CricketTwitter— Rahul rajeev (@rahul__rajeev) September 23, 2023