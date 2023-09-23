ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts as second string England thrash Ireland at Trent Bridge 

In reply, the Men in Green got off to a rapid start, scoring 46 in just 3.5 overs courtesy of openers Balbirnie and Paul Sterling. However, the visitors lost the duo in a space of two deliveries. Curtis Campher did not last long either but Ireland had some hope with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker at the crease. It was the Rehan Ahmed show thereon as the spinner accounted for Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair at the cost of 54 runs. Barry McCarthy (41) and Craig Young (40*) tried to put up a fight as the last two wickets yielded 98 runs. But it was too little too late as England sealed the win by 48 runs.