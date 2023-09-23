More Options

ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts as second string England thrash Ireland at Trent Bridge 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rehan Ahmed ran the show for England with the ball, returning figures of 4/54

After an abandoned game to start the series, England showcased their dominance in the second ODI as they swept aside Ireland by 48 runs in Nottingham. Will Jacks (94) and Sam Hain (89) ensured the hosts finished over the 300-run mark before Rehan Ahmed (4/54) sealed the victory for England.

Winning the toss, Ireland decided to send England to bat first when Philip Salt and Will Jacks secured a strong opening partnership of 52 runs in just six overs before the former was dismissed by Craig Young. After stand-in captain Zak Crawley departed for a duck, the incoming Ben Duckett (48) strung together a partnership of 102 runs with Will Jacks. Even after Duckett’s wicket, Jacks continued the carnage, taking the hosts past the 200-run mark in just over 30 overs. However, the Englishman (94) was denied a maiden century as he holed out to Andrew Balbirnie. Debutante Sam Hain, despite the loss of wickets around him, put up a show for the Trent Bridge crowd as his 82-ball 89 helped England go past the 300-run mark to set Ireland a target of 335. 

In reply, the Men in Green got off to a rapid start, scoring 46 in just 3.5 overs courtesy of openers Balbirnie and Paul Sterling. However, the visitors lost the duo in a space of two deliveries. Curtis Campher did not last long either but Ireland had some hope with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker at the crease. It was the Rehan Ahmed show thereon as the spinner accounted for Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair at the cost of 54 runs. Barry McCarthy (41) and Craig Young (40*) tried to put up a fight as the last two wickets yielded 98 runs. But it was too little too late as England sealed the win by 48 runs. 

