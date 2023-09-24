More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter buzzes as Warner's right handed tactic meets its match with Ashwin's carrom ball

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Left handers vs off spinners has always been a fascinating matchup in cricket, especially when the bowler is R Ashwin. David Warner decided to tackle it in the most unusual way by turning into a right hander but it was Ashwin who had the last laugh albeit because of the Aussie’s brainfade.

Australia had a huge target of 400 to chase down but with rain interfering, they were handed a revised target with two wickets already back in the hut. Even though India was able to grab quick wickets, David Warner stood still with a good batting performance. That was when he decided to negate Aswin with a surprise. 

In a surprising move, David Warner took guard as a right-hander and adapted his batting stance accordingly. He skillfully dabbed the ball and executed a successful sweep through backward square, securing a valuable boundary. However, the excitement was short-lived as the right-handed Warner attempted a reverse sweep to counter the carrom ball and was caught leg before. 

To everyone's surprise, he opted not to review the decision and walked back to the pavilion. Upon reviewing the replay, it became evident that Warner had hit the ball with a big bottom edge. Unfortunately, he missed a chance to extend his innings further and by then Twitter had started to buzz about this head to head battle. 

