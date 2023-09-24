IND vs AUS | Twitter buzzes as Warner's right handed tactic meets its match with Ashwin's carrom ball

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Left handers vs off spinners has always been a fascinating matchup in cricket, especially when the bowler is R Ashwin. David Warner decided to tackle it in the most unusual way by turning into a right hander but it was Ashwin who had the last laugh albeit because of the Aussie’s brainfade.