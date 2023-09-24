IND vs AUS | Twitter buzzes as Warner's right handed tactic meets its match with Ashwin's carrom ball
Left handers vs off spinners has always been a fascinating matchup in cricket, especially when the bowler is R Ashwin. David Warner decided to tackle it in the most unusual way by turning into a right hander but it was Ashwin who had the last laugh albeit because of the Aussie’s brainfade.
Australia had a huge target of 400 to chase down but with rain interfering, they were handed a revised target with two wickets already back in the hut. Even though India was able to grab quick wickets, David Warner stood still with a good batting performance. That was when he decided to negate Aswin with a surprise.
In a surprising move, David Warner took guard as a right-hander and adapted his batting stance accordingly. He skillfully dabbed the ball and executed a successful sweep through backward square, securing a valuable boundary. However, the excitement was short-lived as the right-handed Warner attempted a reverse sweep to counter the carrom ball and was caught leg before.
To everyone's surprise, he opted not to review the decision and walked back to the pavilion. Upon reviewing the replay, it became evident that Warner had hit the ball with a big bottom edge. Unfortunately, he missed a chance to extend his innings further and by then Twitter had started to buzz about this head to head battle.
Episode 1
September 24, 2023
Episode 2
September 24, 2023
What a war it was!
Ashwin got the wicket of Labuschagne and Warner. Ash anna is all set to fix his spot in the World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/LlraD622aV— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 24, 2023
Huge battle ends up losing wicket for Warner!
Ashwin gets the wicket of David Warner, he gets his revenge! What a battle in Indore 🔥🔥 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/4K6fkddNQF— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 24, 2023
It was good to watch!
#INDvsAUS David warner batted right handed against ashwin & ashwin took his wicket #DavidWarner #warner #Ashwin #Righthand pic.twitter.com/jmsGaEFm2R— Suraj Bhagat (@SurajBhaga85604) September 24, 2023
Hahaha!
Ashwin Got the wicket of Right hand batsman Warner 🔥🔥👌👌👌👌— Ramachandran (@Rama_Chandran_K) September 24, 2023
You can't mess with with Ashwin!
What a magical spell by Ravi Ashwin!— Bhom Singh (@BHOMsHADA) September 24, 2023
Labuschagne, Warner and now Inglis
Wicket no. 3#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bnJqGH3M0c
Ashwin anna rocks!
And Ashwin wins the contest against a right-handed Warner and becomes the highest wicket-taker in India-Australia international matches. Can we see a repeat on October 8 in Chennai? 👀@sportstarweb #INDvsAUS https://t.co/q3QSgiVtEw pic.twitter.com/AXtVHsejyk— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) September 24, 2023
It was sad for David Warner!
It was a clear inside edge but David Warner didn't take the review 🤔— Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56) September 24, 2023
Ashwin gets his revenge by getting the wicket of David Warner.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NMFDwLDWyM
Ashwin vs Warner
Ashwin gets the wicket of David Warner, he gets his revenge! What a battle in Indore 🔥🔥 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/0uifDd8sLE— usman azeez (@usman_azeez46) September 24, 2023