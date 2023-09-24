IND VS AUS | Twitter laughs at KL Rahul's reaction after umpires ask him to walk off and recall Shreyas Iyer

Kyle Abbott thought he had done just that when Iyer faced a full ball on the middle and leg where he reacted quickly with a determined bottom hand grip. In a stunning display of athleticism, Abbott, positioned on his followthrough, identified a golden opportunity. Abbott dove diagonally, his eyes fixed on the ball's trajectory, and successfully snatched the ball mid-air. Yet, in a dramatic turn of events, as his body landed on the ground, the ball's bottom hit the ground, casting doubt on the catch's validity. Iyer, who had already completed his century and had been treated for cramps, had already made his way back into the dugout and Rhaul had walked out to join Gill. Eventually, the third umpire signalled not out and the duo had to make their respective walks in reverse again as Iyer walked back to the crease while Rahul made his way back to the dugout. As the duo passed each other, they could do nothing but smile at what had transpired.