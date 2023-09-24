More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to SKY smashing Cameron Green for four consecutive maximums

It’s always a special thrill to watch uber talented batters smashing the cricket ball to all corners of the ground. Such a breathtaking display came from the bat of Suryakumar Yadav who unleashed an onslaught against Cameron Green with four back to back sixes that left spectators in sheer awe.

After a terrific partnership from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, it was then time for the Indian middle order to extend the aggressive intent and drive India to a massive total in the second ODI against Australia in Indore. Suryakumar Yadav was in his groove at the Holkar Stadium as he played an incredibly effective innings which was highlighted in the 44th over against Cameron Green. 

First, he elegantly whipped a delivery angled into the pads over deep midwicket, displaying his incredible wristwork. On the second delivery, SKY employed a scoop shot from outside leg stump, sending the ball flying over the fine leg ropes. For the third six, he effortlessly swung a length ball into the pads over long leg. And to cap it off, he secured the fourth six with another majestic wristy shot. While fans would have started dreaming of seeing yet another Indian hitting six maximums in international cricket, it was not to be as Green was able to come up with a brilliant yorker outside off stump. 

Twitter was full of celebrations and praised SKY for his fireworks. 

Supla shotttttttttt!

SKY is in mood!

He's such a blessing for India!

T20 in ODI!

SKY vs GREEN!

Chakka che baar!

What a guy! 

He is just next level cricketer!

4,4,4,4🔥🔥🔥

Say SKY and he will make you see it!

