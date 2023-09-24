IND VS AUS | Twitterverse reacts to India's resounding 99-run triumph over Australia
In the second ODI match between India and Australia, hosted in Indore, the victory went decisively in favor of the home team. With the win, India secured the series owing to their comprehensive and well-rounded performance and will enter the World Cup at home as the top ranked team in ODI cricket.
Winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first with Steve Smith leading the Aussies side for the game. Josh Hazlewood got rid of the dangerous opener Rituraj Gaikwad (8) in the fourth over but Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were prompt enough to take control of the early loss of wicket putting up a 63 run partnership of the first wicket till rain interrupted play. Post the delay, the game resumed with Iyer and Gill continuing to agonize the Aussie bowlers and put up a strong partnership of 200 runs for the first wicket. In the 31st over Sean Abbot broke the long standing partnership by dismissing Iyer on 105 while Gill (104) also departed off Cameron Green’s bowling. KL Rahul also contributed by playing a brilliant knock of 52 runs along with Ishan Kishan (31). In the 41st over, Suryakumar Yadav (72*) came into bat and made sure to give the visitors a bloody nose, especially Cameron Green smashing him 4 back to back sixes in a single over. The Indian team ended their innings on a massive total of 399 losing 5 wickets.
Australia faced early setbacks, losing two crucial wickets in the form of Short and Smith, which added to the complexity of their run chase. Matters worsened for the visitors due to a second rain delay, resulting in a revised target of 317 runs in 33 overs. As the pressure mounted, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja combined to take three wickets each, making the pursuit of this challenging target seem increasingly improbable for the Australian team. Despite valiant efforts, including an 80-run partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne and a 77-run partnership between Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, Australia fell 99 runs short in their chase. This resounding victory for India secured a 2-0 series win with one game left in the three-match series.
Huge vitory for Team India!
TEAM INDIA WON THE SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA WITH 2-0 ,— KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀𝕏🌖 (@kapildevtamkr) September 24, 2023
TEAM INDIA NO. 1 IN ALL FORMATS#INDvsAUS #IndvsAus2023#IndvAus #Indore pic.twitter.com/nyAWn2Yrw8
Great day at office!
#India won by 99 runs on #Australia— Kamlesh Pandey🇮🇳 (@KPPost_Live) September 24, 2023
India 2: 0 Australia#IndvsAus2023 #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #Cricket #ICCRankings
What a game!
Ashwin 🔥#IndvsAus2023 #INDvsAUS— THE Ethan Hunt 🇮🇳 (@NuvUko) September 24, 2023
Pure class!
Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳— ƤƘMƘƁ ƠƑƑƖƇƖƛԼ (@PKMKB_93K) September 24, 2023
Taken lead 2:0.#IndvsAus2023 #INDvsAUS
Jaddu at his best!
SIR JADEJA STRIKES AGAIN @imjadeja 🔥— Its_Me_Maxeyyy 🕶 (@maxeyyy_tweets) September 24, 2023
And It's a 3 Wicket Haul for SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA 🔥💥 🥳
WORLD CUP 🏆 TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳 IS COMING FOR YOU 🙌#RavindraJadeja#Jadeja#INDvAUS #IndvsAus2023 pic.twitter.com/jHb8pCch4F
Lonely warrior!
Pics unrelated Sean About reminded us 2013's James Faulkner...#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RuK3JjPoXK— Ashraful Islam (@imAshraf_Vk) September 24, 2023
Man with a mission!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja :-— Satyam Rajput (@Rajputboy8360) September 24, 2023
Overs - 5.2
Runs - 42
Wickets - 3#RavindraJadeja #INDvAUS#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5zPMUVPtXT
Sad for them!
That’s a Fifth loss for Team Australia in a row #INDvAUS— TheNewNormal (@ViraKarshan) September 24, 2023
Telling them!
#Teamindia poor fielding 😬 We need to work on it #INDvAUS— Joginder Singh 🇮🇳 (@Guru_Burman) September 24, 2023
KING!
Jadeja you dropped this 👑#INDvAUS #IndvsAus2023 #jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y23GgGHoXk— MOGAMBO (@MOGAMBO__TWT) September 24, 2023