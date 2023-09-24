IND VS AUS | Twitterverse reacts to India's resounding 99-run triumph over Australia

Winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first with Steve Smith leading the Aussies side for the game. Josh Hazlewood got rid of the dangerous opener Rituraj Gaikwad (8) in the fourth over but Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were prompt enough to take control of the early loss of wicket putting up a 63 run partnership of the first wicket till rain interrupted play. Post the delay, the game resumed with Iyer and Gill continuing to agonize the Aussie bowlers and put up a strong partnership of 200 runs for the first wicket. In the 31st over Sean Abbot broke the long standing partnership by dismissing Iyer on 105 while Gill (104) also departed off Cameron Green’s bowling. KL Rahul also contributed by playing a brilliant knock of 52 runs along with Ishan Kishan (31). In the 41st over, Suryakumar Yadav (72*) came into bat and made sure to give the visitors a bloody nose, especially Cameron Green smashing him 4 back to back sixes in a single over. The Indian team ended their innings on a massive total of 399 losing 5 wickets.