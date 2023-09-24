Twitter bashes Cam Green's lazy running as he runs himself out despite crossing crease
In cricket, fundamentals hold immense significance, and when players neglect these basics, it often leads to adverse consequences. Such an incident transpired, resulting in the dismissal of Green, as he failed to adhere to the practice of grounding his bat while running between the wickets.
During the second ODI clash between India and Australia, the visitors found themselves facing a challenging situation while chasing a target. Cameron Green entered the crease with the intent to contribute to his team's run-scoring efforts. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he fell victim to a critical error in the basics of the game, losing his wicket on the last ball of the 20th over.
Green's dismissal was marked by a lackadaisical error as he failed to ground his bat properly. When Thakur bowled a good-length delivery, Abbott attempted a slog. The ball rolled towards the wicketkeeper, prompting Green to call for a quick single. Although Green managed to beat the throw, he lazily plonked his bat down, and it was still in the air when the zing bails were dislodged. The third umpire reviewed the decision, and after a couple of looks, confirmed Green's run-out. It was a schoolboy error that cost Green his wicket which became a buzz into the world of Twitter.
Lack on intentity!
September 24, 2023
He should have grounded that!
🚨WICKET!!— Ahmed Raza (@arzanalirizvi) September 24, 2023
Cameron Green is RUN-OUT! #INDvsAUS #ShubmanGill #WorldCup2023 #PetrolDieselPrice #BabarAzam𓃵 #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #ElvishYadav #GamlaChor #AbhishekMalhan #ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/GaRCmLyDue
How can he mess up this bad today!
That was slothful from Cameron Green. Was well and truly home, but didn’t ground the bat! @cricketcomau @patcummins30 #INDvsAUS— Shahid (@bukharichicken) September 24, 2023
He will not sleep today!
A day to forget for Cameron Green as he becomes the third Australian to concede 100+ runs in an ODI innings.— Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) September 24, 2023
📸: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/1TUGJTu3W6
Crying in the corner!
Cameron Green literally today— LOGAN (@Ranjann_17) September 24, 2023
All India's luck going on!
Excellent throw by Ishan Kishan...!!— Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) September 24, 2023
Cameron Green's bat was in the air when Kishan hit the stumps. pic.twitter.com/XnEaTmluio
Hehehe!
Cameron Green ka runout dekh kar Inzi bhai ki yaad aa gayi kasam se! 🤣🤣 #INDvAUS— Abhishek Pandey (@AbhiTalkies) September 24, 2023
Yeah!
Lack of intention in Cameron Green has me questioning if it is an inflate-deflate strategy in play by the aussies, we are smashing spencer, green before we have to face Starc, Hazelwood, Cummins next week in WC— arindam (@obscure__entity) September 24, 2023
Hard luck Green!
Green - 2 match 2 runout— Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) September 24, 2023