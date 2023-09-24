Twitter bashes Cam Green's lazy running as he runs himself out despite crossing crease

Green's dismissal was marked by a lackadaisical error as he failed to ground his bat properly. When Thakur bowled a good-length delivery, Abbott attempted a slog. The ball rolled towards the wicketkeeper, prompting Green to call for a quick single. Although Green managed to beat the throw, he lazily plonked his bat down, and it was still in the air when the zing bails were dislodged. The third umpire reviewed the decision, and after a couple of looks, confirmed Green's run-out. It was a schoolboy error that cost Green his wicket which became a buzz into the world of Twitter.