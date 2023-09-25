Indian Women's cricket team clinches maiden Asian Games gold with historic win against Sri Lanka

In the second innings, India's Titas Sadhu dealt a significant blow to Sri Lanka's run chase early on with a double-wicket maiden in her first over. She later dismissed the Sri Lankan captain, Chamari Athapaththu, for a run-a-ball 12 to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 15/3 at the end five overs. Although Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva attempted to revive Sri Lanka's innings with a 36-run partnership, Rajeshwari Gayakwad struck in time to pave the way for a comfortable victory. Eventually, the islanders could only muster a score of 97/8 in 20 overs, resulting in a historic 19-run win for India in the Asian Games final.