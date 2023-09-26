BAN VS NZ | Twitter in splits as Mushfiqur Rahim reinvents the 'flick' in bizarre dismissal

They eventually put up 53 runs together which was pivotal in the context of the game, as it aimed to lay a strong foundation for the team's innings. However, their stand was abruptly ended on the first ball of the 16th over courtesy Lockie Ferguson and a lack of fortune for Rahi. The batter defended a shortish delivery off his back foot but the slanted face of the bat meant the ball bounced around his shoe and headed towards the stumps.