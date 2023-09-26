BAN VS NZ | Twitter in splits as Mushfiqur Rahim reinvents the 'flick' in bizarre dismissal
Mushfiqur Rahimw as left devastated after an unfortunate end to his knock on Tuesday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP
In cricket, as common as unusual and unexpected dismissals have become, rarely if ever is the deciding factor between safety and a walk back to the pavilion is a batter’s footballing skills. At least that was the case for Mushfiqur Rahim during the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Upon choosing to bat first at Mirpur in their final ODI before the World Cup, Bangladesh's innings faced an early setback as they lost wickets in quick succession to be left reeling at 35/3. In this challenging situation, the responsibility fell upon the new batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim, to form a crucial stabilizing partnership with stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to bring a halt to the slide of wickets.
They eventually put up 53 runs together which was pivotal in the context of the game, as it aimed to lay a strong foundation for the team's innings. However, their stand was abruptly ended on the first ball of the 16th over courtesy Lockie Ferguson and a lack of fortune for Rahi. The batter defended a shortish delivery off his back foot but the slanted face of the bat meant the ball bounced around his shoe and headed towards the stumps.
Bizarrely, the only way for Rahim to save his wicket was to try and twist his leg while raising it backwards to kick the Kookaburra away. He only narrowly missed out on his attempt as the ball went past his foot to strike the stumps before the foot itself clattered into the poles.
The unorthodox attempt to "kick" the ball away, reminiscent of some fancy flick a footballer would attempt, brought great amusement to the cricket fraternity on Twitter.
What a dismissal!
Mushfiqur tries football to prevent getting bowled. Doesn't work 🫢— FanCode (@FanCode) September 26, 2023
.
.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/K8wdWDnWAa
Freakish
Freakish Dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahman— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) September 26, 2023
NZ attack looks very potent before the World Cup 2023 and #NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/OB147eXd1k
Rahim dreamed of being Messi
Mushfiqur Rahim attempts some football skills to protect his wicket, but it's not enough to save him. ⚽️🏏 #BANvNZpic.twitter.com/bVRWoumf7B— Yogesh Kumar (@CMTNews24) September 26, 2023
Sad
Reyyyy Mushfiqur Rahim 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4PpeEDPEzw— Rudra™ (@Mee_Rudra) September 26, 2023
It's hilarious
Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't save his wicket even after becoming Ronaldo. #banvsnz pic.twitter.com/r8P9pGCuOY— Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) September 26, 2023
Exactly, WTF?
Mushfiqur wtf? 🤦♂️#BANvNZ— Apu (@apu_ACM) September 26, 2023
New striker in town
Mushfiqur just missed out on an EPL spot.— Manya (@CSKian716) September 26, 2023
Total domination
NZ dominating Ban after so many years under Lockie Ferguson era😲— Rajdeep Singh (@travisheadera) September 26, 2023
He is back!
Nazmul H Shanto is back from injury and he is back in style. He reached to his first FIFTY as ODI captain. 👏🏻— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 26, 2023
50* off 55 balls. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/MGKli2aJbi
Another level player.
Shanto is taking bangla cricket to another level single handed....— Namoona (@NamoonaOnX) September 26, 2023
Hope he performs same in World Cup 🤞 but not against Pakistan 😂#shanto#Bangladesh #NZvaBAN#BANvNZ