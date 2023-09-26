More Options

BAN VS NZ | Twitter in splits as Mushfiqur Rahim reinvents the 'flick' in bizarre dismissal

BAN VS NZ | Twitter in splits as Mushfiqur Rahim reinvents the 'flick' in bizarre dismissal

226

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mushfiqur Rahimw as left devastated after an unfortunate end to his knock on Tuesday

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ AFP

In cricket, as common as unusual and unexpected dismissals have become, rarely if ever is the deciding factor between safety and a walk back to the pavilion is a batter’s footballing skills. At least that was the case for Mushfiqur Rahim during the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Upon choosing to bat first at Mirpur in their final ODI before the World Cup, Bangladesh's innings faced an early setback as they lost wickets in quick succession to be left reeling at 35/3. In this challenging situation, the responsibility fell upon the new batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim, to form a crucial stabilizing partnership with stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to bring a halt to the slide of wickets.

They eventually put up 53 runs together which was pivotal in the context of the game, as it aimed to lay a strong foundation for the team's innings. However, their stand was abruptly ended on the first ball of the 16th over courtesy Lockie Ferguson and a lack of fortune for Rahi. The batter defended a shortish delivery off his back foot but the slanted face of the bat meant the ball bounced around his shoe and headed towards the stumps.

Bizarrely, the only way for Rahim to save his wicket was to try and twist his leg while raising it backwards to kick the Kookaburra away. He only narrowly missed out on his attempt as the ball went past his foot to strike the stumps before the foot itself clattered into the poles.

The unorthodox attempt to "kick" the ball away, reminiscent of some fancy flick a footballer would attempt, brought great amusement to the cricket fraternity on Twitter.

What a dismissal!

Freakish

Rahim dreamed of being Messi

Sad

It's hilarious

Exactly, WTF?

New striker in town

Total domination

He is back!

Another level player.

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all