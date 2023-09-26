More Options

BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Black Caps cap off World Cup preparations with comprehensive series win in Bangladesh

New Zealand emerged victorious comfortably by 7 wickets in the third ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday following a subpar batting and fielding performance by the Tigers. The win secured a 2-0 series triumph for the Black Caps, after the first game had to be abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in Mirpur but found themselves in a precarious situation at 35/3 within the initial six overs of their innings, courtesy of an impressive opening burst by Adam Milne. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto thereon played a pivotal role in steadying the innings from one end, putting up a 53-run fourth-wicket stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, but wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for an 84-ball 76 by Cole McConchie following which the hosts unravelled rapidly, losing their final four wickets for a mere three runs. This left New Zealand with a target of 172 runs.

The Bangladesh bowlers, in contrast, didn't experience the same early success as their New Zealand counterparts. Finn Allen launched an offensive, while Will Young provided valuable support to weather the new-ball challenge. Shoriful finally broke through with two scalps in as many balls in the 10th over but Henry Nicholls partnered with Young to patiently guide the visitors towards their target. Young's composed innings yielded 70 runs off 80 balls, while Nicholls remained unbeaten on a gritty 50, thus leading New Zealand to the win with seven wickets and 91 balls to spare.

