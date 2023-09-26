BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Black Caps cap off World Cup preparations with comprehensive series win in Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in Mirpur but found themselves in a precarious situation at 35/3 within the initial six overs of their innings, courtesy of an impressive opening burst by Adam Milne. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto thereon played a pivotal role in steadying the innings from one end, putting up a 53-run fourth-wicket stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, but wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for an 84-ball 76 by Cole McConchie following which the hosts unravelled rapidly, losing their final four wickets for a mere three runs. This left New Zealand with a target of 172 runs.